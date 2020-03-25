हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Hardeep Singh Puri strongly condemns terror attack on gurudwara in Kabul

Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Wednesday strongly condemned the attack on a gurudwara in Afghanistan's capital city of Kabul in which at least 11 people were killed.?=

Hardeep Singh Puri strongly condemns terror attack on gurudwara in Kabul
New Delhi: Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Wednesday strongly condemned the attack on a gurudwara in Afghanistan's capital city of Kabul in which at least 11 people were killed.?=

The civil aviation minister said that these killings are a grim reminder of the atrocities that continue to be inflicted upon religious minorities in some countries.

"Suicide attack on a Gurudwara Sahib in Kabul needs to be strongly condemned.

"These killings are a grim reminder of atrocities that continue to be inflicted upon religious minorities in some countries & the urgency with which their lives & religious freedom have to be safeguarded," Puri tweeted.

Unidentified gunmen and suicide bombers stormed a Sikh gurdwara in Kabul on Wednesday, killing?at least 11 worshippers and wounding as many.

Kabul police said that at least 11 children have been rescued from the gurdwara.

gurudwara attack kabulkabul gurudwara attackkabul isis
