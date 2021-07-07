Hardeep Singh Puri sworn in as Union Cabinet minister

New Delhi: BJP’s Hardeep Singh Puri on Wednesday (July 7) was sworn in as minister in the new cabinet. He took oath at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi.

Puri previously served as the Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Housing and Urban Affairs and Civil Aviation and Minister of State for Commerce and Industry.

He is a member of parliament in the upper house, Rajya Sabha since January 2018.

Hardeep Singh Puri is a 1974 batch Indian Foreign Service officer who served as the Permanent Representative of India to the United Nations from 2009 to 2013. He joined BJP in 2014.

