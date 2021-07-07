हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Hardeep Singh Puri

Hardeep Singh Puri sworn in as Union Cabinet minister

Puri previously served as the Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Housing and Urban Affairs and Civil Aviation and Minister of State for Commerce and Industry. 

Hardeep Singh Puri sworn in as Union Cabinet minister
File Photo

New Delhi: BJP’s Hardeep Singh Puri on Wednesday (July 7) was sworn in as minister in the new cabinet. He took oath at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi.

Puri previously served as the Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Housing and Urban Affairs and Civil Aviation and Minister of State for Commerce and Industry.

He is a member of parliament in the upper house, Rajya Sabha since January 2018.

Hardeep Singh Puri is a 1974 batch Indian Foreign Service officer who served as the Permanent Representative of India to the United Nations from 2009 to 2013. He joined BJP in 2014.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Hardeep Singh Puricabinet reshuffleCabinet expansionUnion Cabinet
Next
Story

Union Cabinet expansion: RK Singh, bureaucrat-turned politician, elevated to Cabinet Minister rank

Must Watch

PT22M44S

Cabinet Reshuffle: Resignation of ministers continue before expansion