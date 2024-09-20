Haridwar: Demolishes Illegal Construction At Laksar Tehsil Mosque

The administration demolished an unauthorised construction on Thursday at a mosque in Laksar tehsil, officials said.

Laksar Tehsildar Pratap Singh Chauhan reported that the unauthorized work was taking place on vacant public land associated with the mosque and has now been removed.

Hindu Jagran Manch staged a protest against the construction work at the mosque and filed a complaint with the sub-district magistrate of Laksar. According to PTI, during the investigation, the construction was deemed illegal.

Chauhan stated that the administration instructed the builders to stop the illegal construction at the mosque, but they persisted.

He mentioned that the builder claimed to have the necessary permissions but was unable to provide any documents.

As per PTI reports, Chauhan stated that, following this, the administration demolished the ongoing construction with a heavy police presence.

Jot Singh Pundir, the president of the Laksar unit of Hindu Jagran Manch said that several years ago the community had made illegal construction on railway land, which was subsequently removed by order of the High Court.

He alleged that after the illegal construction was removed from the railway land, the group began constructing illegally in the Laksar locality.

(With inputs from PTI)