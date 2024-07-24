Haridwar School Holidays: Classes Till 12th Closed Till August 2 Due To Kanwar Yatra

Kawar Yatra 2024: Schools in Haridwar will remain closed from July 27 to August 2 due to the influx of devotees, known as 'kanwariyas,' during the ongoing Kanwar Yatra which started on Monday. District Magistrate Dhiraj Singh Garbiyal announced the closure of government and non-government schools, as well as Anganwadi centers from classes 1 to 12, citing the anticipated increase in crowds over the coming days.

Each year, during the month of Sawan, Shiva devotees from states such as Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Punjab, and Haryana travel to Haridwar and Rishikesh to collect Ganga water. Garbiyal noted that an estimated 15-20 lakh kanwariyas are expected to reach Delhi, with some continuing on to Haryana and Rajasthan via Delhi borders.

Traffic diversions due to kanwar yatra

Due to this large movement, the Delhi-Meerut Expressway is closed, and commuters have been advised to take alternate routes. The traffic police have implemented extensive arrangements to separate the movement of kanwariyas and other travelers to minimize inconvenience. Commuters are urged to plan their journeys.

The advisory mentioned that during the Kanwar Yatra, traffic violations will be monitored and addressed through on-the-spot prosecution and photography or videography of the violations.

The devotees carrying Kanwars will travel through various routes, including Apsara Border, Shahdara Flyover, Seelampur ‘T’ Point, ISBT Flyover Boulevard Road, Rani Jhansi Road, Faiz Road, Upper Ridge Road, Dhaula Kuan, NH-8. They will exit from Rajokri Border for Haryana, according to the advisory.

Supreme court orders about eatery shops owners

On Monday, the Supreme Court issued an interim stay on the enforcement of the UP government's directive, which was also adopted by the Uttarakhand government, requiring eatery owners to disclose the names of owners and their staff.