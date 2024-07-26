Harris Says She Is Ready To Debate; Trump Says Wait Till Democratic Convention

Former US president and Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump on Thursday refused to debate with his Democratic rival and Vice President Kamala Harris until the Democrats formally decide on their nominee, whereas the latter said that she is ready for a debate.

“You have been asking me about the debate and I'll tell you I'm ready to debate Donald Trump. I have agreed to the previously agreed upon September 10 debate,” Harris told reporters at Joint Base Andrews on her return from Houston.

“He (Trump) agreed to that previously. Now here he is backpedaling and I’m ready and I think the voters deserve to see the split screen that exists in this race on a debate stage. And so I'm ready to go,” Harris said.

Trump was declared the Republican party nominee at its convention in Milwaukee this month, Harris is all set to be declared the party’s nominee at its convention in Chicago in August.

“Given the continued political chaos surrounding Crooked Joe Biden and the Democrat Party, general election debate details cannot be finalized until Democrats formally decide on their nominee,” Trump Campaign Communications Director Steven Cheung said in a late night statement.

“There is a strong sense by many in the Democrat Party - namely Barack Hussein Obama - that Kamala Harris is a Marxist fraud who cannot beat President Trump, and they are still holding out for someone “better.” Therefore, it would be inappropriate to schedule things with Harris because Democrats very well could still change their minds,” Cheung said.

Trump and US President Joe Biden, who dropped out of the race over the weekend and was succeeded by Harris, had previously agreed to two debates on June 27 and September 10. Biden’s disastrous debate in Atlanta on June 27 ultimately led him to quit the race three weeks later. The September 10 debate was previously agreed to be hosted by ABC News. The June 27 debate was hosted by CNN.

Trump had told reporters early this week that he had agreed to a debate with Biden but was ready to debate Harris. “But I want to debate with her and she'll be no different because they have the same policies. I would be willing to do more than one debate actually,” he said, adding that he was not thrilled with ABC.

Meanwhile, Fox News Media has proposed a debate between Trump and Harris on September 17 in Pennsylvania.

"Now that Vice President Kamala Harris is the presumptive Democratic nominee, FOX News Media is amending our proposal for a debate this cycle. Given the race has changed, we’d like to request the opportunity to host a Presidential Debate between VP Harris and former President Trump," Fox News Media said in letters sent to each campaign.

"We propose to host the debate in the state of Pennsylvania on Tuesday, September 17, just as early voting is getting underway there and in other key battlegrounds. We are open to discussion on the exact date, format and location – with or without an audience," the letter said.