Harsahaimal Shiamlal Jewellers: The Brand Behind Shri Ram Lalla’s Jewellery for The Ram Mandir, Ayodhya

This extraordinary collection, comprising 14 timeless masterpieces and other extraordinary accessories, has been specially curated to commemorate the Lord's Return to his rightful throne in Ayodhya.

Designed with unparalleled devotion and meticulous attention to detail by HSJ's Director, Ankur Anand, each jewel in this selection is a testament to the exquisite craftsmanship that defines Harsahaimal Shiamlal Jewellers. Handcrafted to perfection, these jewels reflect the essence of divinity and carry the legacy of a brand that has been synonymous with excellence for over 130 years.

The 14 most significant pieces adorned by the idol are as follows:

1. Tilak: The Tilak, made in yellow gold, weighs around 16 g., and features a single round brilliant natural diamond of 3 carats at the centre, surrounded by smaller diamonds weighing around 10 carats. The Tilak was crafted so that for every Ram Navmi, the Sun’s rays would fall directly on the centre diamond, travelling upward towards the crown.

2. Mukut & Pankhi: The exquisite Mukut evam Pankhi made in yellow gold is a true masterpiece weighing around 1.6 kg. Adorned with 122 carats of sparkling diamonds, 215 carats of Zambian emeralds, and 292 carats of rubies, it exudes luxury and grandeur.

3. Chota Haar: The Short Round Necklace, weighs around 483 g., is made in yellow gold and contains around 40 carats of diamonds, around 145 carats of rubies, and around 360 carats of emeralds, making it an exquisite piece of jewellery. It's made according to Indian tradition and is one of the key elements of Shree Ramlalla's jewellery.

4. Panchlada: The Panchlada, weighing around 657g., is a masterpiece that features around 60 carats of diamonds, 60 carats of polki, and 519 carats of emeralds. Each of the five strands symbolises the Pancha Tattva, uniting the elements of nature with Lord Ram's divine virtues.

5. Vijay Haar: The Vijaya Mala is a stunning piece of jewellery made entirely of 22k gold, weighing around 2 kg. The five sacred flowers in the necklace, Kamal, Kund, Parijat, Champa, and Tulsi, represent the Pancha Bhoota, embodying Lord Ram's harmony with nature and the universe. The mala's extraordinary length, reaching down to his divine feet, symbolises boundless devotion and humility.

6. Kamardhan: The Kamardhan, made in yellow gold, weighs around 740g., adorned with diamonds, 640 rubies, 102 emeralds, and pearls. The use of diamonds signifies unbreakable strength and eternal virtues, while rubies echo the courage and passion of Lord Ram.

7. Bajubandh: Weighing around 825 g., for the pair, includes 95 carats of diamonds and 285 carats of rubies and emeralds all interwoven into an intricate semi-round kada.

8. Hath Ke Kadhe: Weighing around 360 g, the foot ornament boasts of beautiful inlay work of diamonds weighing around 53 carats and rubies weighing around 45 carats.

9. Mudrika: The Emerald Ring is a stunning piece of jewellery weighing around 60 g., and contains 6 carats of diamonds and 30 carats of emeralds. The vibrant Zambian Emerald at the centre of the ring encapsulates the vibrant green of the forest that Ramlalla once walked. The ring around the stone unfolds in elegance, inspired by the splendour of the birthplace of Lord Ram. The Ruby Ring is made for the left hand and weighs 26 g. It has diamonds, rubies and emeralds.

10. Kamal Ki Bel: Crafted entirely in gold, the Kamal Ki Bel is a beautiful ring of gold surrounding the idol.

11. Dhanush: Handmade with the most precious gold, the Dhanush is a symbol of the Lord’s power.

12. Teer: More than a jewel; the teer is an eternal symbol of Ram Ji’s virtues brought to life with Earth’s natural treasures.

13. Nupur Payal: Adorned on the Lord’s feet are the Nupur Payal which carry his royalty as he puts each step forward.

14. Per Ke Kadhe: Also on his feet are his ‘per ke kadhe’ symbols of his selfless nature.

Ankur Anand - Director at HSJ says, “We are immensely proud and honoured to have been entrusted with the responsibility of crafting the jewellery for Shri Ram Lalla. This project holds profound significance for us, and we approached it with a deep sense of reverence and commitment to excellence. Crafting the jewellery for Shri Ram Lalla has been a profoundly emotional journey for us. It's not just about creating pieces of adornment; it's about infusing our devotion and heartfelt reverence into every gem, every design. This project has touched our souls, and we feel immensely blessed to have played a part in adorning the divine form of Lord Ram with our creations."

The exclusive collection for Shri Ram Lalla will be adorned by the Lord on all special occasions.

