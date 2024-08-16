Haryana Assembly Election 2024: Check Polling Date, Nomination, Voting Time, Result Counting Details

The Election Commission Of India has announced the schedule for assembly elections today. Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar, along with the two Election Commissioners – Gyanesh Kumar and Sukhbir Singh Sandhu held the press conference to announce the dates for assembly elections.

In Haryana, this year assembly elections will take place in single phase on October 1 to elect the 90 members. The counting of the votes will take place on October 4. The tenure of the Haryana Legislative Assembly is set to conclude on November 3, 2024.

The previous Assembly elections took place in October 2019, resulting in a coalition government formed by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Jannayak Janta Party (JJP). Manohar Lal Khattar was appointed as the Chief Minister following the election.

On March 12, 2024, the alliance between the BJP and JJP came to an end, leading to the resignation of Manohar Lal Khattar as Chief Minister. Nayab Singh Saini was appointed as the new Chief Minister on the same day. In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the BJP, which had secured all 10 seats in Haryana in 2019, managed to retain 5 seats, while the remaining 5 were won by the Indian National Congress.

Haryana Assembly Elections 2024 Schedule

Voters In Haryana

There are 2.01 crore voters in Haryana of which 1.06 crores are male, 0.95 crores female voters, 40.95 lakhs are young voters and 4.52 lakhs are first-time voters.