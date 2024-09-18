Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2795040https://zeenews.india.com/india/haryana-assembly-elections-congress-announces-seven-guarantees-promises-msp-guarantee-caste-census-and-more-2795040.html
NewsIndia
ASSEMBLY ELECTIONS 2024

Congress Announces Seven Guarantees For Haryana Polls; Promises MSP Guarantee, Caste Census, and More

Haryana Polls Congress Manifesto: The Indian National Congress has released its manifesto for the upcoming Haryana Legislative Assembly elections, promising a wide range of benefits and initiatives to transform the lives of citizens.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Shivam Kumar Mishra|Last Updated: Sep 18, 2024, 03:43 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Congress Announces Seven Guarantees For Haryana Polls; Promises MSP Guarantee, Caste Census, and More

Haryana Congress Manifesto: In the lead-up to the Haryana Assembly elections, the Congress party unveiled seven guarantees on Wednesday, which include a legal guarantee for the Minimum Support Price (MSP) and a caste census if they come to power. The announcement was made in the presence of notable Congress leaders including President Mallikarjun Kharge, Haryana Congress Chief Udai Bhan, former Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda, and AICC senior observers Ashok Gehlot, Ajay Maken, and Partap Singh Bajwa.

Additional guarantees cover the empowerment of women, enhancement of social security, securing the future of youth, family welfare, and housing for the impoverished. During a press conference, Kharge stated, "We are committed to fulfilling these guarantees, hence the campaign 'Saat Vaade, Pakke Irade' (Seven Promises, Firm Intentions)."

For women's empowerment, the Congress has pledged gas cylinders at Rs 500 and a monthly allowance of Rs 2,000 for women aged 18 to 60 years. To bolster social security, the party has committed to a monthly pension of Rs 6,000 for seniors, the disabled, and widows, along with the restoration of the old pension scheme. The Congress also aims to provide 300 units of free electricity and free medical treatment up to Rs 25 lakh.

In the agriculture sector, the party has promised a legal guarantee for MSP, a caste survey, and an increase in the creamy layer threshold from Rs 6 lakh to Rs 10 lakh. The election for the 90-seat assembly is scheduled for October 5, with the vote count set for October 8.
 

Seven Guarantees By Congress For Haryana Elections Explained:

Prosperity for Families


- 300 units of free electricity to every household
- Free medical treatment up to ₹25 lakh


Empowerment for Women


- ₹2000 monthly stipend for women
- Gas cylinders at a subsidized rate of ₹500


Secured Future for Youth


- Recruitment for 2 lakh vacant government posts
- Launch of a 'Drug-free Haryana' initiative to tackle substance abuse


Strengthening Social Security


- ₹6000 monthly pension for senior citizens, handicapped individuals, and widows
- Restoration of the Old Pension Scheme (OPS) to ensure financial security


Rights for Backward Classes


- Conducting a comprehensive caste census
- Raising the creamy layer limit to ₹10 lakh to expand benefits for underprivileged communities


Prosperity for Farmers


- Legal guarantee of Minimum Support Price (MSP) to safeguard farmers' interests
- Immediate compensation for crop damage


Housing for the Poor


- Allocation of 100-yard plots for economically disadvantaged families
- Construction of 2-room houses costing ₹3.5 lakh


These promises come ahead of the Haryana Legislative Assembly elections, scheduled to take place on October 5, 2024 ¹. The Congress party aims to address key issues affecting the state, including unemployment, farmers' concerns, and social welfare.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Madhya Pradesh's Shocking Daughter Market Exposed
DNA Video
DNA: Supreme Court Halts Bulldozer Action
DNA Video
DNA: Kejriwal Resigns, Atishi Becomes Delhi's New CM
DNA Video
DNA: Lebanon Pager Explosions Shocks World
DNA Video
DNA: Hindu-Muslim QR Code Battle Continues Over Waqf Bill
DNA Video
DNA: Gangajal and Gita Controversy at Roorkee Urs
DNA Video
DNA: Barawafat Slogans Spark Controversy in Siddharthnagar
DNA Video
DNA: Who Turned Bappa Into 'Bhaijaan'?
DNA Video
DNA: 3 Terrorists Killed in Baramulla, Kishtwar Encounter Continues
DNA Video
DNA: Ghaziabad Shocker- Juice Shop Owner Caught Mixing Urine in Juice for Six Months