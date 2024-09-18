Congress Announces Seven Guarantees For Haryana Polls; Promises MSP Guarantee, Caste Census, and More

Haryana Congress Manifesto: In the lead-up to the Haryana Assembly elections, the Congress party unveiled seven guarantees on Wednesday, which include a legal guarantee for the Minimum Support Price (MSP) and a caste census if they come to power. The announcement was made in the presence of notable Congress leaders including President Mallikarjun Kharge, Haryana Congress Chief Udai Bhan, former Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda, and AICC senior observers Ashok Gehlot, Ajay Maken, and Partap Singh Bajwa.

Additional guarantees cover the empowerment of women, enhancement of social security, securing the future of youth, family welfare, and housing for the impoverished. During a press conference, Kharge stated, "We are committed to fulfilling these guarantees, hence the campaign 'Saat Vaade, Pakke Irade' (Seven Promises, Firm Intentions)."

For women's empowerment, the Congress has pledged gas cylinders at Rs 500 and a monthly allowance of Rs 2,000 for women aged 18 to 60 years. To bolster social security, the party has committed to a monthly pension of Rs 6,000 for seniors, the disabled, and widows, along with the restoration of the old pension scheme. The Congress also aims to provide 300 units of free electricity and free medical treatment up to Rs 25 lakh.

In the agriculture sector, the party has promised a legal guarantee for MSP, a caste survey, and an increase in the creamy layer threshold from Rs 6 lakh to Rs 10 lakh. The election for the 90-seat assembly is scheduled for October 5, with the vote count set for October 8.



Seven Guarantees By Congress For Haryana Elections Explained:

Prosperity for Families



- 300 units of free electricity to every household

- Free medical treatment up to ₹25 lakh



Empowerment for Women



- ₹2000 monthly stipend for women

- Gas cylinders at a subsidized rate of ₹500



Secured Future for Youth



- Recruitment for 2 lakh vacant government posts

- Launch of a 'Drug-free Haryana' initiative to tackle substance abuse



Strengthening Social Security



- ₹6000 monthly pension for senior citizens, handicapped individuals, and widows

- Restoration of the Old Pension Scheme (OPS) to ensure financial security



Rights for Backward Classes



- Conducting a comprehensive caste census

- Raising the creamy layer limit to ₹10 lakh to expand benefits for underprivileged communities



Prosperity for Farmers



- Legal guarantee of Minimum Support Price (MSP) to safeguard farmers' interests

- Immediate compensation for crop damage



Housing for the Poor



- Allocation of 100-yard plots for economically disadvantaged families

- Construction of 2-room houses costing ₹3.5 lakh



These promises come ahead of the Haryana Legislative Assembly elections, scheduled to take place on October 5, 2024 ¹. The Congress party aims to address key issues affecting the state, including unemployment, farmers' concerns, and social welfare.