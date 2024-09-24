Haryana Assembly Poll: CM Nayab Saini Slams Congress, Says 'Anti-Dalit'

Ahead of polls in Haryana, Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini delivered a sharp rebuke to the Congress party on Tuesday, labeling it as "anti-dalit" and accusing its members of disrespecting Dalit leaders.

His remark comes a day after Union Minister Amit Shah remarked on Rahul Gandhi's visit, Shah alleged that the Congress leader spoke of getting away with reservation.

"The basic character of Congress has always been that it is anti-Dalit. They have always insulted their leaders. If any Dalit leader in Congress rises a little with his hard work, then this has been the character of Congress which is in front of the whole country that it has worked to crush him down," CM Saini, ANI reported.

In a post on social media X, Saini added that there is no need to tell the Dalits how dangerous and violent the rule of Congress at the time of Bhupinder Singh Hooda from 2009 to 2014.

"There is no need to tell the Dalits of Haryana how dangerous and violent was the rule of Congress and Hooda for the Dalits, whose nightmares haunt them even today. In all the cases of Dalit oppression, there was clear connivance or silent support of the Hooda government," Saini said on X.

He further added that Congress has 'humiliated' and 'despised' the Dalit leader, Kumari Selja.

"In fact, the conduct of Congress is anti-Dalit. They have humiliated and despised everyone from Baba Saheb Ambedkar to Babu Jagjivan Ram, Sitaram Kesari, Ashok Tanwar and now a Dalit woman leader," CM Saini added.

Haryana will hold elections for its 90-member legislation assembly on October 5 and counting for all is scheduled to be held on October 8.