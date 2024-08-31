Haryana Assembly Polls: '70 Companies Of Security Forces Received, Preparations Underway,' Says Police

Director General of Haryana Police Shatrujeet Kapur on Saturday detailed the security measures that the state police have taken ahead of the Haryana Assembly Election.

He said a meeting has been held with the Election Commission to ensure the safety measures. He also mentioned that Haryana had got 70 companies of security forces from the Home Ministry.

"Preparations have been made for the assembly elections. A meeting has been held with the Election Commission, 225 companies of security forces were sought from the Home Ministry, out of which 70 companies have arrived," DGP Shatrujeet Kapur said.

DGP Kapur further informed about the security measures that the police have been taking ahead of the elections,"In view of the elections, blockade has been started on the inter-state borders, flying squads and surveillance teams have been activated. The work of catching drugs and illegal weapons is going on by forming teams with various departments." DGP Kapur said.

DGP Kapur further informed that in the last one and a half months, about four and a half thousand police personnel have joined the service.

"This will strengthen the Haryana Police and the police will do better work in the upcoming elections," He added.

DGP Kapoor also spoke about cybercrime, highlighting the 2660 arrests made by Haryana police this year.

"Haryana Police was at the 25th position in the month of September last year in blocking money. While working on a big plan, the rate of blocking money in cybercrimes increased to 18 percent in December, 27 percent in February and in July, the rate of blocking money in cybercrimes has reached 36 percent. This year, Haryana Police has arrested 2660 cyber criminals, out of which 1850 criminals are from outside Haryana. Police are arresting an average of 12 cyber fraudsters every day. In July, sixteen fraudsters were arrested every day," Kapur said.

Voting for 90 seats of the Haryana Assembly elections will be held on October, 1. The results will be declared on October, 4.