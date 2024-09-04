Haryana Assembly Polls: BJP Releases First Candidate List; CM Saini To Contest From Ladwa, Anil Vij From Ambala Cantt

Ahead of the assembly election in Haryana, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday announced its first list of 67 candidates for the upcoming polls. The Saffron party has fielded Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini from Ladwa, former minister Anil Vij from Ambala Cantt and Bhavya Bishnoi from Adampur. The list also included the name of Rao Inderjit Singh’s daughter Aarti Rao.

The party has also nominated Haryana Assembly Speaker Gian Chand Gupta from Panchkula, former Speaker Kanwar Pal Gurjar from Jagadhri, and former Lok Sabha member Sunita Duggal from Ratia.

Earlier, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP national president JP Nadda, BJP Haryana election in-charge Dharmendra Pradhan, election co-in-charge Biplab Dev, state in-charge Satish Punia, state co-in-charge Surender Nagar, and Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar met and held talks concerning the candidates list.

The election for Haryana's 90-member legislative assembly will be held on October 5. The deadline for filing nominations is September 12, and vote counting will occur on October 8.