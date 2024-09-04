Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2788284https://zeenews.india.com/india/haryana-assembly-polls-bjp-releases-first-candidate-list-cm-saini-to-contest-from-ladwa-anil-vij-from-ambala-cantt-2788284.html
NewsIndia
HARYANA ASSEMBLY POLLS

Haryana Assembly Polls: BJP Releases First Candidate List; CM Saini To Contest From Ladwa, Anil Vij From Ambala Cantt

BJP first candidate list included the name of Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, former minister Anil Vij, Bhavya Bishnoi, Rao Inderjit Singh’s daughter Aarti Rao and others.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Surbhi Sinha|Last Updated: Sep 04, 2024, 09:14 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Haryana Assembly Polls: BJP Releases First Candidate List; CM Saini To Contest From Ladwa, Anil Vij From Ambala Cantt Image: ANI

Ahead of the assembly election in Haryana, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday announced its first list of 67 candidates for the upcoming polls. The Saffron party has fielded Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini from Ladwa, former minister Anil Vij from Ambala Cantt and Bhavya Bishnoi from Adampur. The list also included the name of Rao Inderjit Singh’s daughter Aarti Rao.

The party has also nominated Haryana Assembly Speaker Gian Chand Gupta from Panchkula, former Speaker Kanwar Pal Gurjar from Jagadhri, and former Lok Sabha member Sunita Duggal from Ratia.

 

 


Earlier, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP national president JP Nadda, BJP Haryana election in-charge Dharmendra Pradhan, election co-in-charge Biplab Dev, state in-charge Satish Punia, state co-in-charge Surender Nagar, and Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar met and held talks concerning the candidates list.

The election for Haryana's 90-member legislative assembly will be held on October 5. The deadline for filing nominations is September 12, and vote counting will occur on October 8.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: How salary crisis deepens in Himachal Pradesh?
DNA Video
DNA: Detention Camp - Himanta receives threat against the action
DNA Video
DNA: Preparations underway to kill man-eating wolves in UP
DNA Video
DNA: Netflix Controversy -- Why terrorists with Muslim names given Hindu names?
DNA Video
DNA: Why was Madhabi taking money from ICICI Bank? alleges congress
DNA Video
DNA: Debate erupts again on the greatness of Akbar and Maharana Pratap
DNA Video
DNA: Waqf land was not given by BJP, RSS - Owaisi
DNA Video
DNA: Muslims Population increasing rapidly in Uttarakhand?
DNA Video
DNA: ED Arrests AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan After Hours of Raids
DNA Video
DNA: CBI Arrests Former RG Kar Medical College Principal Sandeep Ghosh