Haryana Board Class 10th Result 2020 expected next week; check details on bseh.org.in

New Delhi: The Board of School Education of Haryana (HBSE) is expected to declare Class 10 exam results in the third week of this month on its official website- bseh.org.in. The students who took the exams can check their scorecard after visiting the board's official website. Earlier the result was expected to be announced in March, but it was delayed due to COVID-19 lockdown.

The students need to submit their details such as roll number, registration number, etc. on the official website and the result will flash on the screens. The original mark sheet will be provided a few weeks after the result.

Once the HBSE results are declared, students need to check their names and other details. If they find any error or mistake, they should contact the school authorities in this regard.

Students need to score at least 33 per cent in both theory and practical papers to pass the HBSE Board exam. The board has provisioned one per cent grace marks to a student if he/she fails in a particular subject.

Those students who fail to get the minimum marks should apply for supplementary exams once the form is available after the result is declared. Those who wish to improve their HBSE scorecard can also apply for re-evaluation.

The Haryana Board will upload the list of toppers along with the class 10 exam results, and it will also be available on official portal: bseh.org.in

Notably, the pass percentage among students stood at 57.39 per cent in 2019.

The evaluation of Class 10 answer sheets had commenced on May 2. For more details, the students should visit the official website.