Haryana Board Class 10th result not releasing on June 8 due to this reason

Just a few hours before declaring the the Class 10th result, the Haryana Board of Secondary Education (HBSE) on Sunday (June 7) announced its decision to postpone the announcement of result till July. The HBSE chairman Jagbir Singh said that the result will be declared only after Science paper is conducted.

Earlier, the HBSE had announced that the class 10th result would be released on June 8 on the official website bseh.org.in. Sources said that the HBSE decided to postpone the declaration of the result after government's intervention.

It is to be noted that the pending examination for science would be conducted in July and earlier it was decided by HBSE that it will grade the students and the students will be awarded average marks for the science paper which was postponed due to coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic.

The HBSE, however, did not provide any update on the Haryana Open School, HOS results, which are also usually released by HBSE along with the class 10 results for regular students. The examinations were held with the regular students in March 2020.

Around 3.7 lakh students appeared for the board examinations which were scheduled to be held from March 4, 2020 to March 27, 2020 but the exams were postponed after March 19 due to COVID-19 outbreak.,

Meanwhile, the class 12 exams which were also deferred due to coronavirus will be held again from July 1 to July 15. The dates of the exam will be released 10 days in advance.