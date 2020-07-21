Haryana Board Class 12 results 2020 declared on bseh.org.in: Girls outshine boys again with margin of 11.24%

The Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH) has announced the BSEH Haryana Board class 12th results 2020 on Tuesday (July 21). The results has been made available on BSEH's official website- bseh.org.in.

This year, 80.34 per cent of total students have passed the exam.

This year again, the girls have outshined boys. Pass percentage of girls is 86.30% while the pass percentage of boys is 75.06%

Among the toppers, Manisha has bagged 1st rank in Arts stream by scoring 499 out of 500; Pushpa has topped in Commerce stream. She scored 498 out of 500; Bhavna Yadav has secured 496 out of 500 marks to emerge as Science topper.

HBSE 12th Result 2020 has been declared for all streams. Haryana Board Secretary Rajiv Prasad had earlier announced that BSEH has already completed its preparations to announce BSEH class 12 results on July 21. The BSEH class 12 results 2020 will be declared on the basis of average marks of already appeared exams.

Here's how to check HBSE Class 12th results 2020 online:

Step 1. Students should first visit the official website-bseh.org.in

Step 2. Click on the link on the homepage “Class 12 exam results”

Step 3. Students can see a new page appearing on the screen

Step 4. Now, you should key in your credentials and login

Step 5. You can see your result on the display screen

Step 6. Students are advised to download their results and take its print out for future use

Haryana Board class 12th examinations had started on March 3 and ended on March 31, 2020. However, due to the coronavirus outbreak and nationwide lockdown, several exams of the Haryana Board were called off.

According to the HBSE, marks of subjects whose exams were cancelled, will be assessed on the basis of an alternative assessment scheme. Students will be marked on the basis of their average score in the already appeared exams.

A student must score a minimum of 33 per cent to pass the exam. In the year 2019, 74.48 per cent of students had passed the exam.