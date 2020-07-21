HBSE 12th Result 2020: All stream results likely to be declared today on bseh.org.in

The Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH) is all set to announce BSEH Haryana Board class 12th results 2020 on Tuesday (July 21). According to media reports, the results is most likely to be announced at either 4 pm or 5 pm.

Once officially declared, the results will be available on BSEH's official website- bseh.org.in.

Haryana Board Secretary Rajiv Prasad had earlier announced that BSEH has already completed its preparations to announce BSEH class 12 results on July 21. The BSEH class 12 results 2020 will be declared on the basis of average marks of already appeared exams. A student must score a minimum of 33% to pass the exam. In the year 2019, 74.48% students had passed the exam.

Here's how to check HBSE Class 12th results 2020 online:

Step 1. Students should first visit the official website-bseh.org.in

Step 2. Click on the link on the homepage “Class 12 exam results”

Step 3. Students can see a new page appearing on the screen

Step 4. Now, you should key in your credentials and login

Step 5. You can see your result on the display screen

Step 6. Students are advised to download their results and take its print out for future use

Haryana Board class 12th examinations were started on March 3 and ended on March 31, 2020. However, some papers were cancelled due to COVID-19.

