Haryana board

Haryana board's secondary and senior secondary exam timings changed, here are the details

The Board of School Education, Haryana (BSEH)  changed the timings of 10th and 12th class board exams due to administrative reasons.

Haryana board&#039;s secondary and senior secondary exam timings changed, here are the details
File photo

NEW DELHI: The Board of School Education, Haryana (BSEH) on Saturday (April 10) rescheduled the timings of the board exam for class 10th and 12th. As per the new timetable, the exams of secondary and senior secondary classes will now start from 11:30 am to 2:00 pm instead of  12:30 noon. "The changes have been made in the Haryana board Class 10 and Class 12 exam timings due to administrative reasons," BSEH in a statement said.

BSEH also released a revised timetable for the compartment, additional and improvement, as well as theory Class 10 and Class 12 academic and open school exams on its website.

CLICK HERE for details

The Haryana Board Theory exams for Secondary and Senior Secondary classes will begin on April 20, 2021 and continue till May 17. The first paper for Class 10 is Social Science. The BSEH Class 10 and Class 12 Open School and Academic exams will take place from April 22 to May 15.

How to download BSEH 10th, 12th Admit Card

Step 1: Visit the BSEH website – bseh.org
Step 2: Click on the BSEH admit card link
Step 3: Fill in your credentials and click on submit
Step 4: Download admit card
Step 5: Take a printout.

