Haryana CET 2022 exam city intimation slip RELEASED at hssc.gov.in- Direct link here

Haryana CET 2022: Candidates can check the test city notification link on the HSSC official website at hssc.gov.in if they plan to take the Common Eligibility Test. On November 5 and 6, 2022, in various cities and districts around the State of Haryana, the NTA will hold the examination for Group C positions in the pen and paper format. The test will be given in two shifts, the first from 10 to 11:45 in the morning and the second from 3 to 4 in the afternoon. Candidates are urged to use the link on the official website to check or download their Examination City Intimation Slip using their Registration No. and Date of Birth. This is not the admit card for the exam, as stated in the notice; the admit card will be made available soon.

Haryana CET exam city slip: Here’s how to download

Visit the official website hssc.gov.in

Go to the link ‘Click Here To Check/Download Examination City/Intimation Slip For CET-2022’

Key in your Registration Number, Date of Birth and submit

The Haryana CET exam city slip will appear on screen

Download and take a printout for future reference.

This is merely an up regarding the city in which the examination centre will be situated so that the candidates can make travel arrangements and other preparations accordingly.