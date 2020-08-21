हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Coronavirus

Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar goes into quarantine after Union Minister Shekhawat tests COVID-19 positive

A day after Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat tetsed positive for COVID-19, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Thursday decided to self isolate himself after attending a meeting with Shekhawat.

Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar goes into quarantine after Union Minister Shekhawat tests COVID-19 positive

Gurgaon: A day after Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat tetsed positive for COVID-19, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Thursday decided to self isolate himself after attending a meeting with Shekhawat.

Though Khattar had undergone a COVID-19 test on Wednesday which was negative but he is undergoing home quarantine for the next three days as a precautionary measure.

Making the announcement on Twitter, Khattar wrote: “In the past couple of days, I have met certain people who have now tested positive for the virus. Though I have gone for test myself and the report is negative, I have decided to go into quarantine for three days as a precautionary measure.”

On Tuesday, Haryana CM Khattar and Shekhawat had a meeting on the Sutlej Yamuna Link.

On Thursday, Shekhawat informed via a tweet that had tested positive for COVID-19. "I am hospitalized on the advice of doctors. I request that those who have come in contact with me in the last few days, isolate themselves and get themselves examined," he had written.

The chief minister will undergo another COVID-19 test just before the Haryana Assembly's monsoon session which begins on August 26.

The tests have been made mandatory by the Vidhan Sabha speaker for anyone entering the complex.

Coronavirus Coronavirus India COVID-19 ML Khattar
