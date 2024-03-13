Haryana CM Nayab Saini Faces Crucial Floor Test In Legislative Assembly Today

New Delhi: Today, the Haryana Assembly convenes for a pivotal session amidst a whirlwind of political shifts, with Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini poised to demonstrate his government’s strength through a floor test. Nayab Singh Saini, representing Kurukshetra in the Lok Sabha, met with Governor Bandaru Dattatreya yesterday to formally assert his right to form the new state government, succeeding the seasoned BJP stalwart Manohar Lal Khattar.

In a solemn ceremony at Raj Bhawan, Chandigarh, Saini was sworn in as the Chief Minister of Haryana.

The Haryana cabinet welcomed four BJP stalwarts—Kanwar Pal Gujjar, Jai Parkash Dalal, Moolchand Sharma, and Banwari Lal—as ministers, while independent MLA Ranjit Singh also took the oath, officiated by Governor Dattatreya. The ceremony was graced by the presence of former CM Khattar.

Asserting the BJP-led administration’s robust backing, CM Saini declared the support of 48 MLAs and requested the Speaker to schedule the floor test for the following day.

Expressing gratitude towards PM Modi, BJP president JP Nadda, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and other senior party leaders for entrusting him with this role, CM Saini pledged to champion the state’s development. He informed the Governor of the scheduled floor test and the legislative support.

In the wake of the BJP-JJP alliance’s dissolution and Manohar Lal Khattar’s resignation, the former CM speculated that disagreements over Lok Sabha seat allocations might have triggered the alliance’s breakup.

Khattar remarked that the BJP’s clean sweep of the state’s 10 seats might have prompted JJP leaders to reconsider their strategy and opt to contest the Lok Sabha elections independently.

Nayab Saini, a prominent figure within the OBC community and the BJP’s Lok Sabha MP from Kurukshetra, was named the party’s state chief last October and is a trusted ally of Khattar, whose second consecutive term concludes this year.

Following the BJP-JJP alliance’s collapse, Khattar tendered his resignation as Chief Minister to Governor Dattatreya.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the BJP clinched all 10 seats, while the JJP, allied with AAP, failed to make an impact in the 7 seats it contested.

With 41 MLAs in the 90-member assembly, the BJP is eyeing the majority threshold of 46.