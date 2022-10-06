NewsIndia
HARYANA D.EL.ED RESULT 2022

Haryana D.El.Ed Result 2022 DECLARED at bseh.org.in- Direct link to check scorecard here

Board of School Education Haryana has released the Haryana D.El.Ed Result 2022, scroll down for the direct link to check scorecard.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Oct 06, 2022, 03:05 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Haryana D.El.Ed Result 2022 DECLARED at bseh.org.in- Direct link to check scorecard here

Haryana D.El.Ed Result 2022: Board of School Education Haryana has declared Haryana D.El.Ed Result 2022. Candidates can check the result through the official site of BSEH at bseh.org.in. The result have been declared on October 6, 2022. The examination was conducted in July- August 2022 across the state at various exam centres. The exam duration was for 3 hours and all the candidates had to follow the COVID19 instructions issued by the central and state government. 

Direct link to check scores here

Haryana D.El.Ed Result 2022: Here's how to check 

Visit the official site of BSEH at bseh.org.
Click on Haryana D.El.Ed Result 2022 link available at the home page.
Enter the login details and click on submit.
Your result will be displayed on the screen.
Check the result and download the page.
Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The examination result was earlier scheduled to release at 11 am, but the timing was postponed. The Haryana D.El.Ed result was announced by HBSE Board President Jagbir Singh. Candidates can check the result through direct link provided here

Live Tv

Haryana D.El.Ed Result 2022Haryana D.El.Ed 2022Haryana examHaryana resultdeled resultexam resultsarkari resultstate resultbsehCOVID 19

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: 'Rural Revolution' against Gadgets
DNA Video
DNA: Sangh's new 'picture' says something!
DNA Video
DNA: 5 persons killed in Bandra Worli sea link accident
DNA Video
DNA: 'Commando dogs' to be deployed to protect cheetahs
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; October 05, 2022
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA : Mythological analysis of 'Ramayana' and 'Adipurush'
DNA Video
DNA: Why most children in orphanages of country are daughters?
DNA Video
DNA: Free facilities...just a fantasy!
DNA Video
DNA : Who killed DG Hemant Lohia?
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; October 04, 2022