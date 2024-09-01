Haryana Election 2024: Congress Promises To Complete All Pending Recruitment In Haryana, Create 1 Lakh New Jobs

CHANDIGARH: Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda Sunday promised his party will complete all pending recruitment in the state if it comes to power after the October 5 election. Besides clearing the backlog, the party will also open one lakh new jobs, recruitment for which will start in the very first year of the party's government, he said.

"Congress will complete all recruitment kept pending by the current government without any delay. Along with this, the process of 1 lakh new recruitment will also start as soon as the Congress government is formed," the former Haryana chief minister said, according to a statement.

The announcement of results of the latest recruitment exam for police and teachers has been deferred till the election takes place.

Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini had on Saturday at a press conference said the results were kept in abeyance at the order of the Election Commission, which recently barred state authorities from announcing them till the election was over.

He also said the commission had taken cognizance of a complaint from Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh in the matter.