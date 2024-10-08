Haryana Election Results 2024: 5 Reasons That Shattered Congress' Dreams

The early trends from the Haryana polls showed the Congress ahead of the BJP, prompting the distribution of jalebis at the Congress headquarters in Delhi. However, just an hour later, the situation shifted dramatically as the BJP regained momentum. The atmosphere at BJP headquarters became lively, filled with sounds of celebration, including laddoos and jalebis. Following the election results, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to address a gathering of party workers.

Here are five key factors that played a significant role in the Congress setback

BJP's Urban Dominance

In the past decades, the BJP has solidified its support in Haryana's urban centres, particularly in Gurgaon and Faridabad regions. While Congress anticipated a strong performance in rural areas, their expectations have not materialized as hoped. Currently, the BJP is leading in key urban constituencies like Gurgaon, Faridabad, and Ballabhgarh.

Congress Infighting

In the 2019 elections, Congress won 31 seats in Haryana. The recent trade shows that the grand old party shows haven't made significant gains for a comeback even after two consecutive terms. Many Congress leaders confidently claimed victory and began vying for the Chief Minister position, leading to visible tensions between veteran Bhupinder Singh Hooda and senior leader Kumari Selja, which required damage control behind the scenes.

Anti-Jat Unite

On the other hand, Congress led by Mr Hooda, aimed to win Jat votes, non-Jat communities seemed to unite in support of the BJP. Leading up to the election, the term "Jatshahi" (meaning Jat supremacy) was often mentioned. A win for Congress would have indicated a resurgence of Jat's influence in the state. Instead, other communities largely backed the ruling party.

BJP's Silent Ground Work

As political analysts had counted the BJP out in Haryana, their quiet efforts on the ground shifted the momentum in their favour. Senior BJP leaders campaigned across all regions of Haryana, which likely contributed to their surprising victory. The BJP's election machinery has once again secured a win against Congress.

Regional Forces And Effects of Independents

In several seats, the margins are narrow, suggesting that regional parties and Independents have drawn away anti-incumbency votes, benefiting the BJP. However, regional parties like the INLD and BSP have struggled, each leading in just one seat, while four Independents are also ahead.