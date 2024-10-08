Haryana Election Results 2024: Full List Of Winners, Their Constituencies
Haryana Election Results 2024 Winners Losers Full List: Haryana seems to have voted for Congress after a decade as the BJP is finding it difficult to reach even the 30-seat mark. It appears that Bhupinder Singh Hooda's magic has returned to the state as Congress is all set to form a majority government.
Trending Photos
Haryana Election Results 2024: Haryana seems to have voted for Congress after a decade as the BJP is finding it difficult to reach even the 30-seat mark. It appears that Bhupinder Singh Hooda's magic has returned to the state as Congress is all set to form a majority government.
The BJP, grappling with anti-incumbency and issues like farmers' and wrestlers' protests, found itself on shaky ground against a resurgent Congress. On the other hand, Congress is riding on the anti-incumbency wave and has promised several freebies that appear to have struck a chord with the Haryana voters.
The 90 seats of Haryana voted in a single phase on October 5 and the results were declared on October 8.
The decision to replace Manohar Lal Khattar with Nayab Singh Saini as the BJP's chief ministerial candidate seems to have had little impact, according to party insiders. The general category voters were already unhappy with the government's policies, and Saini's attempts to introduce populist measures, such as freebies and the OBC quota, came too late to make a difference.
Meanwhile, the Congress was confident, with Bhupinder Singh Hooda maintaining a strong hold on the party's leadership. The Congress successfully navigated a potential leadership crisis caused by the rift between Kumari Selja and Hooda, keeping the party united.
Full List Of Constituency-Wise Winners And Losers
*(The list will be updated once winners are announced)
|
SEATS
|
BJP
|
CONGRESS
|
Kalka
|
Shakti Rani Sharma
|
Pradeep Chaudhary
|
Panchkula
|
Gian Chand Gupta
|
Chander Mohan
|
Naraingarh
|
Pawan Saini
|
Shalley Chaudhary
|
Ambala Cantt
|
Anil Vij-Leads
|
Parimal Pari
|
Ambala City
|
Aseem Goel
|
Ch. Nirmal Singh
|
Mulana
|
Santosh Sarwan
|
Pooja Chaudhary
|
Sadhaura
|
Balwant Singh
|
Renu Bala
|
Jagadhri
|
Kanwar Pal Gurjar
|
Akram Khan
|
Yamunanagar
|
Ghanshyam Dass Arora
|
Raman Tyagi
|
Radaur
|
Shyam Singh Rana
|
Bishan Lal Saini
|
Ladwa
|
Nayab Singh Saini -Leads
|
Mewa Singh
|
Shahbad
|
Subhash Kalsana
|
Ram Karan
|
Thanesar
|
Subhash Sudha
|
Ashok Arora
|
Pehowa
|
Sardar Kamaljeet Singh Ajrana
|
Mandeep Singh Chatha
|
Guhla
|
Kulwant Bazigar
|
Devinder Hans
|
Kalayat
|
Kamlesh Dhanda
|
Vikas Saharan
|
Kaithal
|
Leela Ram Gurjar
|
Aditya Surjewala -Leads
|
Pundri
|
Satpal Jamba
|
Sultan Singh Jadola
|
Nilokheri
|
Bhagwan Dass Kabirpanthi
|
Dharm Pal Gondar
|
Indri
|
Ram Kumar Kashyap
|
Rakesh Kumar Kamboj
|
Karnal
|
Jagmohan Anand
|
Sumita Virk
|
Gharaunda
|
Harvinder Kalyan
|
Virender Singh Rathore
|
Assandh
|
Yogender Rana
|
Shamsher Singh Gogi
|
Panipat Rural
|
Mahipal Dhanda
|
Sachin Kundu
|
Panipat City
|
Pramod Kumar Vij
|
Varinder Kumar Shah
|
Israna (SC)
|
Krishan Lal Panwar
|
Balbir Singh Balmiki
|
Samalkha
|
Manmohan Bhadana
|
Dharam Singh Chhoker
|
Ganaur
|
Devender Kaushik
|
Kuldeep Sharma
|
Rai
|
Krishna Gahlawat
|
Jai Bhagwan Antil
|
Kharkhauda
|
Pawan Kharkhauda
|
Jaiveer Singh
|
Sonipat
|
Nikhil Madan
|
Surender Panwar
|
Gohana
|
Dr. Arvind Sharma
|
Jagbir Singh Malik
|
Baroda
|
Pradeep Sangwan
|
Induraj Singh Narwal
|
Julana
|
Captain Yogesh Bairagi - Leads
|
Vinesh Phogat
|
Safidon
|
Ram Kumar Gautam
|
Subhash Gangoli
|
Jind
|
Dr. Krishan Lal Middha
|
Mahabir Gupta
|
Uchana Kalan
|
Devender Attri
|
Brijendra Singh
|
Narwana
|
Krishan Kumar Bedi
|
Satbir Dublain
|
Tohana
|
Devender Singh Babli
|
Paramvir Singh
|
Fatehabad
|
Duda Ram Bishnoi
|
Balwan Singh Daulatpuria
|
Ratia
|
Sunita Duggal
|
Jarnail Singh
|
Kalawali
|
Rajinder Deshujodha
|
Shishpal Singh
|
Dabwali
|
Baldev Singh Mangiana
|
Amit Sihag
|
Rania
|
Shishpal Kamboj
|
Sarva Mitra Kamboj
|
Sirsa
|
Rohtash Jangra
|
Gokul Setia
|
Ellenabad
|
Amir Chand Mehta
|
Bharat Singh Beniwal
|
Adampur
|
Bhavya Bishnoi
|
Chander Parkash
|
Uklana
|
Anoop Dhanak
|
Naresh Selwal
|
Narnaund
|
Capt. Abhimanyu
|
Jasbir Singh (Jessi Petwar)
|
Hansi
|
Vinod Bhayana
|
Rahul Makkar
|
Barwala
|
Ranbir Gangwa
|
Ram Niwas Ghorela
|
Hisar
|
Dr. Kamal Gupta
|
Ram Niwas Rara
|
Nalwa
|
Randhir Panihar
|
Anil Mann
|
Loharu
|
JP Dalal
|
Rajbir Singh Fartiya
|
Badhra
|
Umed Patuwas
|
Sombir Singh (Sheoran)
|
Dadri
|
Sunil Sangwan
|
Dr. Manisha Sangwan
|
Bhiwani
|
Ghanshyam Saraf
|
Om Prakash (CPIM)
|
Tosham
|
Shruti Choudhry
|
Anirudh Chaudhary
|
Bawani Khera
|
Kapur Valmiki
|
Pradeep Narwal
|
Meham
|
Deepak Hooda
|
Balram Dangi
|
Garhi Sampla
|
Manju Hooda
|
Bhupinder Singh Hooda -Leads
|
Rohtak
|
Manish Grover
|
Bharat Bhushan Batra
|
Kalanaur
|
Renu Dabla
|
Shakuntla Khatak
|
Bahadurgarh
|
Dinesh Kaushik
|
Rajinder Singh Joon
|
Badli
|
Om Prakash Dhankar
|
Kuldeep Vals
|
Jhajjar
|
Kaptan Birdhana
|
Geeta Bhukkal
|
Beri
|
Sanjay Kablana
|
Dr. Raghuvir Singh Kadian
|
Ateli
|
Arti Singh Rao
|
Anita Yadav
|
Mahendragarh
|
Kanwar Singh Yadav
|
Rao Dan Singh
|
Narnaul
|
Om Prakash Yadav
|
Rao Narinder Singh
|
Nangal Chaudhry
|
Dr. Abhe Singh Yadav
|
Manju Choudhary
|
Bawal
|
Krishna Kumar
|
Dr. M.L. Ranga
|
Kosli
|
Anil Dahina
|
Jagdish Yadav
|
Rewari
|
Lakshman Singh Yadav
|
Chiranjeev Rao
|
Pataudi
|
Bimla Chaudhary
|
Pearl Chaudhary
|
Badshahpur
|
Rao Narbir Singh
|
Vardhan Yadav
|
Gurgaon
|
Mukesh Sharma
|
Mohit Grover
|
Sohna
|
Tejpal Tanwar
|
Rohtas Singh
|
Nuh
|
Sanjay Singh
|
Aftab Ahmed
|
Ferozepur Jhirka
|
|
Mamman Khan
|
Punahana
|
Aizaz Khan
|
Mohd. Ilyas
|
Hathin
|
Manoj Rawat
|
Mohd. Israil
|
Hodal
|
Harinder Singh Ramrattan
|
Udai Bhan
|
Palwal
|
Gaurav Gautam
|
Karan Dalal
|
Prithla
|
Tek Chand Sharma
|
Raghubir Tewatia
|
Faridabad Nit
|
Satish Fagna
|
Neeraj Sharma
|
Badkhal
|
Dhanesh Adlakha
|
Vijay Pratap
|
Ballabhgarh
|
Mool Chand Sharma
|
Parag Sharma
|
Faridabad
|
Vipul Goel
|
Lakhan Kumar Singla
|
Tigaon
|
Rajesh Nagar
|
Rohit Nagar
Exit Poll Results 2024
Exit polls have largely favoured Congress, predicting the BJP will be held to fewer than 30 seats in most cases. P-Marq forecasts Congress winning 51-61 seats, while Jist-TIF Research projects 45-51 seats for the party. The Republic Bharat-Matrize exit poll estimates Congress will secure 55-62 seats, with the BJP trailing far behind with 18-24 seats. Congress is expected to capture approximately 44% of the vote share, compared to the BJP’s projected 37%.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.
Live Tv