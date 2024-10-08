Advertisement
ASSEMBLY ELECTIONS 2024

Haryana Election Results 2024: Full List Of Winners, Their Constituencies

Haryana Election Results 2024 Winners Losers Full List: Haryana seems to have voted for Congress after a decade as the BJP is finding it difficult to reach even the 30-seat mark. It appears that Bhupinder Singh Hooda's magic has returned to the state as Congress is all set to form a majority government. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Akash Sinha|Last Updated: Oct 08, 2024, 10:58 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Haryana Election Results 2024: Full List Of Winners, Their Constituencies

Haryana Election Results 2024: Haryana seems to have voted for Congress after a decade as the BJP is finding it difficult to reach even the 30-seat mark. It appears that Bhupinder Singh Hooda's magic has returned to the state as Congress is all set to form a majority government. 

The BJP, grappling with anti-incumbency and issues like farmers' and wrestlers' protests, found itself on shaky ground against a resurgent Congress. On the other hand, Congress is riding on the anti-incumbency wave and has promised several freebies that appear to have struck a chord with the Haryana voters. 

The 90 seats of Haryana voted in a single phase on October 5 and the results were declared on October 8.

The decision to replace Manohar Lal Khattar with Nayab Singh Saini as the BJP's chief ministerial candidate seems to have had little impact, according to party insiders. The general category voters were already unhappy with the government's policies, and Saini's attempts to introduce populist measures, such as freebies and the OBC quota, came too late to make a difference.

Meanwhile, the Congress was confident, with Bhupinder Singh Hooda maintaining a strong hold on the party's leadership. The Congress successfully navigated a potential leadership crisis caused by the rift between Kumari Selja and Hooda, keeping the party united.

Full List Of Constituency-Wise Winners And Losers

*(The list will be updated once winners are announced)

SEATS

BJP

CONGRESS

Kalka

Shakti Rani Sharma

Pradeep Chaudhary

Panchkula

Gian Chand Gupta

Chander Mohan

Naraingarh

Pawan Saini

Shalley Chaudhary

Ambala Cantt

Anil Vij-Leads

Parimal Pari

Ambala City

Aseem Goel

Ch. Nirmal Singh

Mulana

Santosh Sarwan

Pooja Chaudhary

Sadhaura

Balwant Singh

Renu Bala

Jagadhri

Kanwar Pal Gurjar

Akram Khan

Yamunanagar

Ghanshyam Dass Arora

Raman Tyagi

Radaur

Shyam Singh Rana

Bishan Lal Saini

Ladwa

Nayab Singh Saini -Leads

Mewa Singh

Shahbad

Subhash Kalsana

Ram Karan

Thanesar

Subhash Sudha

Ashok Arora

Pehowa

Sardar Kamaljeet Singh Ajrana

Mandeep Singh Chatha

Guhla

Kulwant Bazigar

Devinder Hans

Kalayat

Kamlesh Dhanda

Vikas Saharan

Kaithal

Leela Ram Gurjar

Aditya Surjewala -Leads

Pundri

Satpal Jamba

Sultan Singh Jadola

Nilokheri

Bhagwan Dass Kabirpanthi

Dharm Pal Gondar

Indri

Ram Kumar Kashyap

Rakesh Kumar Kamboj

Karnal

Jagmohan Anand

Sumita Virk

Gharaunda

Harvinder Kalyan

Virender Singh Rathore

Assandh

Yogender Rana

Shamsher Singh Gogi

Panipat Rural

Mahipal Dhanda

Sachin Kundu

Panipat City

Pramod Kumar Vij

Varinder Kumar Shah

Israna (SC)

Krishan Lal Panwar

Balbir Singh Balmiki

Samalkha

Manmohan Bhadana

Dharam Singh Chhoker

Ganaur

Devender Kaushik

Kuldeep Sharma

Rai

Krishna Gahlawat

Jai Bhagwan Antil

Kharkhauda

Pawan Kharkhauda

Jaiveer Singh

Sonipat

Nikhil Madan

Surender Panwar

Gohana

Dr. Arvind Sharma

Jagbir Singh Malik

Baroda

Pradeep Sangwan

Induraj Singh Narwal

Julana

Captain Yogesh Bairagi - Leads

Vinesh Phogat

Safidon

Ram Kumar Gautam

Subhash Gangoli

Jind

Dr. Krishan Lal Middha

Mahabir Gupta

Uchana Kalan

Devender Attri

Brijendra Singh

Narwana

Krishan Kumar Bedi

Satbir Dublain

Tohana

Devender Singh Babli

Paramvir Singh

Fatehabad

Duda Ram Bishnoi

Balwan Singh Daulatpuria

Ratia

Sunita Duggal

Jarnail Singh

Kalawali

Rajinder Deshujodha

Shishpal Singh

Dabwali

Baldev Singh Mangiana

Amit Sihag

Rania

Shishpal Kamboj

Sarva Mitra Kamboj

Sirsa

Rohtash Jangra

Gokul Setia

Ellenabad

Amir Chand Mehta

Bharat Singh Beniwal

Adampur

Bhavya Bishnoi

Chander Parkash

Uklana

Anoop Dhanak

Naresh Selwal

Narnaund

Capt. Abhimanyu

Jasbir Singh (Jessi Petwar)

Hansi

Vinod Bhayana

Rahul Makkar

Barwala

Ranbir Gangwa

Ram Niwas Ghorela

Hisar

Dr. Kamal Gupta

Ram Niwas Rara

Nalwa

Randhir Panihar

Anil Mann

Loharu

JP Dalal

Rajbir Singh Fartiya

Badhra

Umed Patuwas

Sombir Singh (Sheoran)

Dadri

Sunil Sangwan

Dr. Manisha Sangwan

Bhiwani

Ghanshyam Saraf

Om Prakash (CPIM)

Tosham

Shruti Choudhry

Anirudh Chaudhary

Bawani Khera

Kapur Valmiki

Pradeep Narwal

Meham

Deepak Hooda

Balram Dangi

Garhi Sampla

Manju Hooda

Bhupinder Singh Hooda -Leads

Rohtak

Manish Grover

Bharat Bhushan Batra

Kalanaur

Renu Dabla

Shakuntla Khatak

Bahadurgarh

Dinesh Kaushik

Rajinder Singh Joon

Badli

Om Prakash Dhankar

Kuldeep Vals

Jhajjar

Kaptan Birdhana

Geeta Bhukkal

Beri

Sanjay Kablana

Dr. Raghuvir Singh Kadian

Ateli

Arti Singh Rao

Anita Yadav

Mahendragarh

Kanwar Singh Yadav

Rao Dan Singh

Narnaul

Om Prakash Yadav

Rao Narinder Singh

Nangal Chaudhry

Dr. Abhe Singh Yadav

Manju Choudhary

Bawal

Krishna Kumar

Dr. M.L. Ranga

Kosli

Anil Dahina

Jagdish Yadav

Rewari

Lakshman Singh Yadav

Chiranjeev Rao

Pataudi

Bimla Chaudhary

Pearl Chaudhary

Badshahpur

Rao Narbir Singh

Vardhan Yadav

Gurgaon

Mukesh Sharma

Mohit Grover

Sohna

Tejpal Tanwar

Rohtas Singh

Nuh

Sanjay Singh

Aftab Ahmed

Ferozepur Jhirka

 

Mamman Khan

Punahana

Aizaz Khan

Mohd. Ilyas

Hathin

Manoj Rawat

Mohd. Israil

Hodal

Harinder Singh Ramrattan

Udai Bhan

Palwal

Gaurav Gautam

Karan Dalal

Prithla

Tek Chand Sharma

Raghubir Tewatia

Faridabad Nit

Satish Fagna

Neeraj Sharma

Badkhal

Dhanesh Adlakha

Vijay Pratap

Ballabhgarh

Mool Chand Sharma

Parag Sharma

Faridabad

Vipul Goel

Lakhan Kumar Singla

Tigaon

Rajesh Nagar

Rohit Nagar

Exit Poll Results 2024

Exit polls have largely favoured Congress, predicting the BJP will be held to fewer than 30 seats in most cases. P-Marq forecasts Congress winning 51-61 seats, while Jist-TIF Research projects 45-51 seats for the party. The Republic Bharat-Matrize exit poll estimates Congress will secure 55-62 seats, with the BJP trailing far behind with 18-24 seats. Congress is expected to capture approximately 44% of the vote share, compared to the BJP’s projected 37%.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

