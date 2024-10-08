Haryana Election Results 2024: Full List Of Winners, Their Constituencies

Haryana Election Results 2024: Haryana seems to have voted for Congress after a decade as the BJP is finding it difficult to reach even the 30-seat mark. It appears that Bhupinder Singh Hooda's magic has returned to the state as Congress is all set to form a majority government.

The BJP, grappling with anti-incumbency and issues like farmers' and wrestlers' protests, found itself on shaky ground against a resurgent Congress. On the other hand, Congress is riding on the anti-incumbency wave and has promised several freebies that appear to have struck a chord with the Haryana voters.

The 90 seats of Haryana voted in a single phase on October 5 and the results were declared on October 8.

The decision to replace Manohar Lal Khattar with Nayab Singh Saini as the BJP's chief ministerial candidate seems to have had little impact, according to party insiders. The general category voters were already unhappy with the government's policies, and Saini's attempts to introduce populist measures, such as freebies and the OBC quota, came too late to make a difference.

Meanwhile, the Congress was confident, with Bhupinder Singh Hooda maintaining a strong hold on the party's leadership. The Congress successfully navigated a potential leadership crisis caused by the rift between Kumari Selja and Hooda, keeping the party united.

Full List Of Constituency-Wise Winners And Losers

*(The list will be updated once winners are announced)

SEATS BJP CONGRESS Kalka Shakti Rani Sharma Pradeep Chaudhary Panchkula Gian Chand Gupta Chander Mohan Naraingarh Pawan Saini Shalley Chaudhary Ambala Cantt Anil Vij-Leads Parimal Pari Ambala City Aseem Goel Ch. Nirmal Singh Mulana Santosh Sarwan Pooja Chaudhary Sadhaura Balwant Singh Renu Bala Jagadhri Kanwar Pal Gurjar Akram Khan Yamunanagar Ghanshyam Dass Arora Raman Tyagi Radaur Shyam Singh Rana Bishan Lal Saini Ladwa Nayab Singh Saini -Leads Mewa Singh Shahbad Subhash Kalsana Ram Karan Thanesar Subhash Sudha Ashok Arora Pehowa Sardar Kamaljeet Singh Ajrana Mandeep Singh Chatha Guhla Kulwant Bazigar Devinder Hans Kalayat Kamlesh Dhanda Vikas Saharan Kaithal Leela Ram Gurjar Aditya Surjewala -Leads Pundri Satpal Jamba Sultan Singh Jadola Nilokheri Bhagwan Dass Kabirpanthi Dharm Pal Gondar Indri Ram Kumar Kashyap Rakesh Kumar Kamboj Karnal Jagmohan Anand Sumita Virk Gharaunda Harvinder Kalyan Virender Singh Rathore Assandh Yogender Rana Shamsher Singh Gogi Panipat Rural Mahipal Dhanda Sachin Kundu Panipat City Pramod Kumar Vij Varinder Kumar Shah Israna (SC) Krishan Lal Panwar Balbir Singh Balmiki Samalkha Manmohan Bhadana Dharam Singh Chhoker Ganaur Devender Kaushik Kuldeep Sharma Rai Krishna Gahlawat Jai Bhagwan Antil Kharkhauda Pawan Kharkhauda Jaiveer Singh Sonipat Nikhil Madan Surender Panwar Gohana Dr. Arvind Sharma Jagbir Singh Malik Baroda Pradeep Sangwan Induraj Singh Narwal Julana Captain Yogesh Bairagi - Leads Vinesh Phogat Safidon Ram Kumar Gautam Subhash Gangoli Jind Dr. Krishan Lal Middha Mahabir Gupta Uchana Kalan Devender Attri Brijendra Singh Narwana Krishan Kumar Bedi Satbir Dublain Tohana Devender Singh Babli Paramvir Singh Fatehabad Duda Ram Bishnoi Balwan Singh Daulatpuria Ratia Sunita Duggal Jarnail Singh Kalawali Rajinder Deshujodha Shishpal Singh Dabwali Baldev Singh Mangiana Amit Sihag Rania Shishpal Kamboj Sarva Mitra Kamboj Sirsa Rohtash Jangra Gokul Setia Ellenabad Amir Chand Mehta Bharat Singh Beniwal Adampur Bhavya Bishnoi Chander Parkash Uklana Anoop Dhanak Naresh Selwal Narnaund Capt. Abhimanyu Jasbir Singh (Jessi Petwar) Hansi Vinod Bhayana Rahul Makkar Barwala Ranbir Gangwa Ram Niwas Ghorela Hisar Dr. Kamal Gupta Ram Niwas Rara Nalwa Randhir Panihar Anil Mann Loharu JP Dalal Rajbir Singh Fartiya Badhra Umed Patuwas Sombir Singh (Sheoran) Dadri Sunil Sangwan Dr. Manisha Sangwan Bhiwani Ghanshyam Saraf Om Prakash (CPIM) Tosham Shruti Choudhry Anirudh Chaudhary Bawani Khera Kapur Valmiki Pradeep Narwal Meham Deepak Hooda Balram Dangi Garhi Sampla Manju Hooda Bhupinder Singh Hooda -Leads Rohtak Manish Grover Bharat Bhushan Batra Kalanaur Renu Dabla Shakuntla Khatak Bahadurgarh Dinesh Kaushik Rajinder Singh Joon Badli Om Prakash Dhankar Kuldeep Vals Jhajjar Kaptan Birdhana Geeta Bhukkal Beri Sanjay Kablana Dr. Raghuvir Singh Kadian Ateli Arti Singh Rao Anita Yadav Mahendragarh Kanwar Singh Yadav Rao Dan Singh Narnaul Om Prakash Yadav Rao Narinder Singh Nangal Chaudhry Dr. Abhe Singh Yadav Manju Choudhary Bawal Krishna Kumar Dr. M.L. Ranga Kosli Anil Dahina Jagdish Yadav Rewari Lakshman Singh Yadav Chiranjeev Rao Pataudi Bimla Chaudhary Pearl Chaudhary Badshahpur Rao Narbir Singh Vardhan Yadav Gurgaon Mukesh Sharma Mohit Grover Sohna Tejpal Tanwar Rohtas Singh Nuh Sanjay Singh Aftab Ahmed Ferozepur Jhirka Mamman Khan Punahana Aizaz Khan Mohd. Ilyas Hathin Manoj Rawat Mohd. Israil Hodal Harinder Singh Ramrattan Udai Bhan Palwal Gaurav Gautam Karan Dalal Prithla Tek Chand Sharma Raghubir Tewatia Faridabad Nit Satish Fagna Neeraj Sharma Badkhal Dhanesh Adlakha Vijay Pratap Ballabhgarh Mool Chand Sharma Parag Sharma Faridabad Vipul Goel Lakhan Kumar Singla Tigaon Rajesh Nagar Rohit Nagar

Exit Poll Results 2024

Exit polls have largely favoured Congress, predicting the BJP will be held to fewer than 30 seats in most cases. P-Marq forecasts Congress winning 51-61 seats, while Jist-TIF Research projects 45-51 seats for the party. The Republic Bharat-Matrize exit poll estimates Congress will secure 55-62 seats, with the BJP trailing far behind with 18-24 seats. Congress is expected to capture approximately 44% of the vote share, compared to the BJP’s projected 37%.