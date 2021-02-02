Haryana extends suspension of mobile internet services; check affected districts

New Delhi: The Haryana government on Tuesday (February 2, 2021) further extended the suspension of mobile internet services amid the ongoing farmers' protests against the new farm laws. The mobile internet services have been snapped in seven districts till Wednesday evening.

The step, according to the state government, has been taken to 'prevent any disturbance of peace and public order' in the jurisdiction of these districts of Haryana.

The following districts will be affected due to the suspension: Kaithal, Panipat, Jind, Rohtak, Charkhi Dadri, Sonipat and Jhajjar.

"The Haryana government has extended the suspension of mobile Internet services (2G/3G/4G/CDMA/GPRS), SMS services (only bulk SMS) and all dongle services etc provided on mobile networks except the voice calls in seven districts -- Kaithal, Panipat, Jind, Rohtak, Charkhi Dadri, Sonipat and Jhajjar -- till 5 pm on February 3," said the official statement.

It added that any person found guilty of the violation of the aforesaid order will be liable for legal action under relevant provisions.

Earlier on January 26 when the farmers' tractor rally had turned violent in the national capital, Haryana had snapped mobile internet services in three districts namely Sonipat, Jhajjar and Palwal.

Subsequently, the suspension was extended to several other districts.

Notably, violent clashes took place between the police and farmers during the tractor rally in Delhi on January 26, following which the internet services were also suspended temporarily in some parts of the national capital.

Meanwhile, the farmer unions have announced a nationwide 'chakka jam' on February 6 when they would block national and state highways for three hours.

Thousands of farmers who have camped at Delhi's borders are demanding a rollback of these three laws -- Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

Live TV