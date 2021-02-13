Haryana: Five killed, others injured in shooting at wrestling arena in Rohtak

Chandigarh: Five people were shot dead and two, including a child, were grievously injured in a firing incident at a wrestling venue in Haryana's Rohtak town, the police said on Saturday (February 13). The firing took place at the wrestling centre which is adjacent to a private college.

According to police, the firing took place due to an old rivalry between the two coaches. The Police reached the spot after getting information and took the injured to Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences in Rohtak.

Superintendent of Police Rahul Sharma told the media that three people died in the incident. Sources said the death toll later rose to five.

Police have taken custody of the bodies and sent them for post-mortem. The dead are Manoj Kumar, a resident of Saragthala village in Sonipat, his wife Sakshi, a wrestler, Pooja, wrestling coach Satish Kumar and Pradeep Malik. Further investigation is underway. Police and forensic experts are investigating the incident.