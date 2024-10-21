Haryana Government Allocates Cabinet Portfolios; Check Who Holds Key Ministries

Days after the swearing-in of the new Bharatiya Janata Party’s government in Haryana with former Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini at the helm, cabinet portfolios were allocated to the Council of Ministers on Sunday. Saini assumed the chief ministerial post for the second time on Thursday at the Haryana Civil Secretariat in Chandigarh.

Key Portfolios In Haryana Assembly

The Chief Minister has retained several key portfolios, including Home, Finance, Excise and Taxation, Planning, Town & Country Planning and Urban Estates, Information, Public Relations, Language and Culture, Administration of Justice, General Administration, Housing for All, Criminal Investigation (CID), Personnel & Training, and Law and Legislative departments.

Meanwhile, Anil Vij has been assigned the Energy ministery, Transport, and Labour portfolios. Shruti Choudhry will oversees Women & Child Development and Irrigation & Water Resources.

Other key appointments include Shri Rao Narbir Singh, who will handle Industries & Commerce, Environment, Forests and Wildlife, Foreign Cooperation, and Sainik & Ardh Sainik Welfare. Shri Mahipal Dhanda takes charge of School Education, Higher Education, Archives, and Parliamentary Affairs, while Shri Vipul Goel has been appointed as the Minister of Revenue & Disaster Management, Urban Local Bodies, and Civil Aviation.

Haryana CM wrote on X, "Taking a vow to tirelessly serve his 2.80 crore family members of Haryana state, he has assumed charge as the Chief Servant of the state. I am emotional and bowed down. The resolve of Sabka Sath, Sabka Vikas and Sabka Vishwas is paramount. We will leave no stone unturned in making Haryana the best, prosperous and self-reliant state. Under the leadership and guidance of Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji, our full majority government will be dedicated to service, good governance, equality, prosperity and welfare of the poor.”

The BJP is forming its third consecutive government in Haryana, having won 48 out of 90 seats in the assembly elections, while the Congress managed to secure 37 seats.