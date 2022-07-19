New Delhi: In a shocking incident in the Nuh district of Haryana on Tuesday (July 19), a senior police official was allegedly mowed down by the mining mafia in broad daylight. Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Surendra Singh was gone to arrest gang members of the mafia active in the village of Pachgaon under Tawdu police station, said reports.

The DSP, who reached the spot after receiving information about the illegal mining, was reportedly mowed down by a dumper when he tried to stop the vehicle laden with stones. The shocking murder brings to the fore the audacity of the mafia active in Nuh, which is adjacent to the Gurugram district.

Surendra Singh died on the spot after coming under the tyre of the vehicle. The driver managed to flee from the spot.

Hearing the reports of the DSP's alleged murder, Superintendent of Police, Nuh, Varun Singla, reached the spot. The police have launched a massive manhunt to nab the culprit.

Haryana Police told ANI, "DSP Taoru Surender Singh laid down his life today in the course of duty. No effort shall be spared in bringing the offenders to face justice."

"Tawadu (Mewat) DSP Surendra Singh Bishnoi, who had gone to investigate an instance of illegal mining in Nuh, died after being run over by a dumper driver. The search operation is underway to apprehend the accused," it further said.

DSP Surender Singh, who was originally from Hisar, was due to retire this year.