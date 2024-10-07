Haryana, J&K Election Result 2023: Check Out Date, Time Of Vote Counting, Results Announcement Of Assembly Seats

A day before the counting of votes in Haryana and Jammu & Kashmir, all procedural formalities have been completed to ensure smooth, fair and flawless counting of votes on Tuesday, according to officials, adding that security has been enhanced.

Voting for the Haryana Assembly polls ended on Saturday evening and the results would be declared on Tuesday. Haryana recorded a voting percentage of 67.90. Several exit polls have predicted a clear majority for the Congress in the state where the BJP ruled for two consecutive terms.

The legislative Assembly poll was held in three phases on September 18, September 25 and October 1. In the first phase, 24 seats went to the poll, in the second phase, 26 and in the third phase, 40 seats went to the poll.

Exit Polls have put the NC-Congress alliance in a strong position with the regional party getting the lion’s share of the seats. BJP is expected to slightly improve on its tally of 25 seats which it had won in the 2014 polls. The PDP, which had won 28 seats in the 2014 polls, is predicted to win less than 10 seats this time by the Exit Polls.

The pollsters have not given much of a chance to the new and emerging parties like the Peoples Conference (PC), Apni Party, Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP) of Ghulam Nabi Azad and Awami Ittehad Party (AIP) of Lok Sabha member, Rashid Engineer. These parties along with Independents are expected to win around 10 seats.

The just concluded legislative Assembly election recorded a voter turnout of 63.45 per cent which is less than the 65.52 per cent recorded in the 2014 Assembly elections.

Date, Timings Of Vote Counting In J&K, Haryana

For all the 90 Assembly constituencies in both J&K and Haryana, the counting will start at 8 a.m on October 8th.