Haryana: Kumari Selja Opens Up About 'Surprise' Assembly Poll Results

Haryana Assembly Election Results: Amid the counting of votes in the Haryana Assembly polls, Congress leader and Lok Sabha MP Kumari Selja said that trends are slow and there is a need to wait before drawing any conclusion about the results. This comes as the Congress alleged that there was a slowing down in uploading trends for the Haryana polls on the Election Commission website.

Speaking to ZEE News, Selja said, "Trends are coming, and they are quite slow. Let's wait a bit more." On the question of discontentment with the party, the Congress leader said that everyone has worked on the ground and there are some internal matters of the party, but the party fights elections collectively.

While speaking to ZEE News, Selja also opened up about the rumours of differences with senior Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda. Refuting the claims, she said that there is no rift and they have worked together for the party.

"There is no rift, nothing like that. Everyone has their place in the party, and we are soldiers of the Congress party, and the party gives us work." Selja said that she spoke to Hooda a few days back during election campaigning. She added that there was no discontent with ticket distribution.