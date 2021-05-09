Haryana launches door-to-door oxygen cylinder refill facility, check how to apply

New Delhi: In yet another move to make medical essential items available to citizens without any hassle, the Haryana government announced door-to-door oxygen cylinder refill provision for COVID-19 positive patients in the state.

The citizens of the state will soon be able to get the medical oxygen delivered to their doorsteps. The authorities took this decision in the wake of rising incidents of black marketing and streamline oxygen supply across the state.

Any COVID-19 positive individual or their families will be able to avail this facility by applying online at- oxygenhry.in or https://t.co/GqyxfuTxPu.

Additional Principal Secretary to Chief Minister Amit Agrawal said, "A portal- http://oxygenhry.in/ for this has been created. Voluntary organisations will register by visiting the portal, which will create their login credentials. As soon as the needy patient will register for oxygen cylinder refill on this portal, their application will be reflected in both the NGO and the Red Cross Society. If any of the Red Cross Society or NGO accepts the request, then the information will be reached via SMS on the given mobile number of the application patients."

The officials added that currently the oxygen are being supplied from six centres in Gurugram, namely GK Papreja, Kalinga Air at Pataudi Chowk, SR Gases at Kadipur, Air Max Sector-8 in Manesar, Star Gases Sector-7 in Manesar, and Shree Rajasthan Gases Sector-5 in Manesar.

Any individual, who is in need for the medical oxygen, will be able to apply by uploading a picture of the oxygen level in the oximeter and Aadhaar number on the portal, following which he/she will receive details via an SMS.

Here’s step-by-step guide for the same:

1. Register on oxygenhry.in

2. After filling the form, applications will be reflected in NGO and Red Cross Society windows

3. If either of the two accepts the request, the applicant will receive details via an SMS

4. Then the applicant will be required to upload the photo of the oxygen level in the oximeter and their Aadhaar number

People need to note that only one application can be made only once a day from a mobile number. Additionally, it is mandatory to disclose the age and address of the patient on the portal

