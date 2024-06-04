Advertisement
HARYANA LOK SABHA ELECTIONS RESULTS 2024

LIVE | Haryana Election Results 2024: Check Full List of Winners-Losers Candidate Name, Total Vote Margin

Haryana Lok Sabha Elections Results 2024 Full Winner Candidates List: Haryana voters are waiting for the Lok Sabha Chunav Result 2024 to find the list of their representatives in the Lok Sabha

Jun 04, 2024, 07:48 AM IST
Haryana Lok Sabha Election Results 2024 Winners List: The 18th general Lok Sabha election for 543 constituencies concluded on June 1, 2024. Haryana, which has 10 Lok Sabha seats went to polls on six phases starting from on May 25. The Election Commission of India (ECI) is set to announce the Lok Sabha election results 2024 winner candidates list. The result of the election will be announced on Tuesday, June 4.  The result of the election will be announced starting 8am. Vote counting will be done collectively across the country revealing the parliamentary representatives of Haryana along with other states.

Check Haryana Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: Full List of Candidates

S.No. Candidate Name Constituency Party Winner/Loser Vote Margin
1 Varun Choudhary Ambala Haryana INC TBD TBD
2 Smt. Banto Kataria Ambala Haryana BJP TBD TBD
3 Chaudhary Dharambir Singh Bhiwani-mahendragarh Haryana BJP TBD TBD
4 Rao Dan Singh Bhiwani-mahendragarh Haryana INC TBD TBD
5 Mahendra Pratap Faridabad Haryana INC TBD TBD
6 Krishan Pal Gurjar Faridabad Haryana BJP TBD TBD
7 Rao Inderjit Singh Yadav Gurgaon Haryana BJP TBD TBD
8 Raj Babbar Gurgaon Haryana INC TBD TBD
9 Ranjit Chautala Hisar Haryana BJP TBD TBD
10 Jai Prakash Hisar Haryana INC TBD TBD
11 Manohar Lal Khattar Karnal Haryana BJP TBD TBD
12 Divyanshu Budhiraja Karnal Haryana INC TBD TBD
13 Sushil Gupta Kurukshetra Haryana AAP TBD TBD
14 Naveen Jindal Kurukshetra Haryana BJP TBD TBD
15 Dr. Arvind Kumar Sharma Rohtak Haryana BJP TBD TBD
16 Deepender Singh Hooda Rohtak Haryana INC TBD TBD
17 Ashok Tanwar Sirsa Haryana BJP TBD TBD
18 Kumari Selja Sirsa Haryana INC TBD TBD
19 Satpal Brahmachari Sonipat Haryana INC TBD TBD
20 Mohal Lal Badoli Sonipat Haryana BJP TBD TBD

" Bharatiya Janata Party, Congress, JJP and AAP are the major parties and some other regional parties.  The exit polls predict  Congress is expected to repeat its 2019 performance in Punjab and is projected to win 7-9 of 13 seats, while the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is likely to put up a dismal show and may get 0-2 seats.

 

