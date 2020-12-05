हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Coronavirus

Haryana minister Anil Vij, who was given trial dose of COVID-19 vaccine, tests positive

He was administered a trial dose of coronavirus vaccine Covaxin on November 20.

Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij volunteers in the trials for potential coronavirus vaccine Covaxin, at Civil Hospital in Ambala district on Nov 20. (PTI Photo)

New Delhi: Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij on Saturday (December 5, 2020) said that he has contracted coronavirus. The news comes within 15 days of him being administered a trial dose of COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin.

"I have been tested Corona positive. I am admitted in Civil Hospital Ambala Cantt. All those who have come in close contact to me are advised to get themselves tested for corona," the minister tweeted.

Earlier on November 20, he was administered a trial dose of Covaxin.

He had tweeted on November 19, "I will be administered trial dose of Coronavirus vaccine #Covaxin a Bharat Biotech product Tomorrow at 11 am at Civil Hospital, Ambala Cantt under the expert supervision of a team of  Doctors from PGI Rohtak and Health Department. I have volunteered to take the trial dose."
 

Meanwhile, India recorded 36,652 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours. The overall COVID-19 cases reached 96,08,211, including 4,09,689 active cases and 90,58,822 recoveries.

Of these, Haryana has 14,329 active coronavirus cases. The state has also seen 2,23,973 recoveries beside 2,539 COVID-19-related deaths.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
