Haryana minister Anil Vij, who was given trial dose of COVID-19 vaccine, tests positive

New Delhi: Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij on Saturday (December 5, 2020) said that he has contracted coronavirus. The news comes within 15 days of him being administered a trial dose of COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin.

"I have been tested Corona positive. I am admitted in Civil Hospital Ambala Cantt. All those who have come in close contact to me are advised to get themselves tested for corona," the minister tweeted.

I have been tested Corona positive. I am admitted in Civil Hospital Ambala Cantt. All those who have come in close contact to me are advised to get themselves tested for corona. — ANIL VIJ MINISTER HARYANA (@anilvijminister) December 5, 2020

Earlier on November 20, he was administered a trial dose of Covaxin.

#WATCH Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij being administered a trial dose of #Covaxin, at a hospital in Ambala. He had offered to be the first volunteer for the third phase trial of Covaxin, which started in the state today. pic.twitter.com/xKuXWLeFAB — ANI (@ANI) November 20, 2020

He had tweeted on November 19, "I will be administered trial dose of Coronavirus vaccine #Covaxin a Bharat Biotech product Tomorrow at 11 am at Civil Hospital, Ambala Cantt under the expert supervision of a team of Doctors from PGI Rohtak and Health Department. I have volunteered to take the trial dose."



I Will be administered trial dose of Coronavirus vaccine #Covaxin a Bharat Biotech product Tomorrow at 11 am at Civil Hospital, Ambala Cantt under the expert supervision of a team of Doctors from PGI Rohtak and Health Department. I have volunteered to take the trial dose. — ANIL VIJ MINISTER HARYANA (@anilvijminister) November 19, 2020

Meanwhile, India recorded 36,652 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours. The overall COVID-19 cases reached 96,08,211, including 4,09,689 active cases and 90,58,822 recoveries.

Of these, Haryana has 14,329 active coronavirus cases. The state has also seen 2,23,973 recoveries beside 2,539 COVID-19-related deaths.

Live TV