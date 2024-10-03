'Haryana People Insulted At Behest Of 2 Families': PM Modi Lashes Out At Gandhi-Hooda Families

PM Modi In Haryana: As Haryana gears up to vote in the assembly elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday slammed the Congress, saying that the grand old party stands for the "guarantee of corruption, casteism, communalism, and nepotism."

On the last day of campaigning for the Assembly polls, the Prime Minister urged the people in the state to vote the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to power for a third straight term.

In a post on X on the last day of campaigning in Haryana before the assembly polls on October 5, PM Modi trained his guns on the Congress for its alleged divisive and negative politics, which, he said, the patriotic people of the state will never accept.

हरियाणा की जनता-जनार्दन जानती है कि कांग्रेस का मतलब भ्रष्टाचार, जातिवाद, सांप्रदायिकता और भाई-भतीजावाद की गारंटी है। बापू-बेटे की राजनीति का मूल उद्देश्य सिर्फ स्वार्थ है। कांग्रेस यानि दलाल और दामाद का सिंडिकेट...। लोग आज हिमाचल से कर्नाटक तक कांग्रेस सरकारों की विफलता भी देख… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 3, 2024

In the message, the Prime Minister also referred to controversial land deals involving Congress leader Sonia Gandhi's son-in-law Robert Vadra when the party was in power during 2004-14 with Bhupinder Singh Hooda as the chief minister and said, "The Congress means a syndicate of fixers and son-in-law".

Targeting Hooda and his MP son Deepender Singh Hooda, the Prime Minister said that the main goal of father-son politics is only self-interest. He also asserted that the leaders of the grand old party are involved in a factional fight. People know that the party can never provide a stable government, he further stated.

"People of Haryana are also feeling hurt as the entire state is being insulted at the behest of two families sitting in Delhi and Haryana," Modi claimed.

People are witnessing the failure of Congress governments in states like Himachal Pradesh and Karnataka. Congress' policies destroy people, and that is why they do not want the party in Haryana at all, he said.

Continuing his attack on the Congress, PM Modi said that leaders of the grand old party have bared their intentions by speaking in favour of ending reservation when Dalits and backward classes are already angry with the party for its inability to prevent caste violence. People have made up their minds to punish the Congress once more, he added.

कांग्रेस के नेताओं ने आरक्षण खत्म करने का बयान देकर अपने इरादे जता दिए हैं। हरियाणा का पिछड़ा और दलित समुदाय जातिगत हिंसा रोकने में विफल रहने पर पहले से ही कांग्रेस से नाराज चल रहा है। इसलिए लोगों ने कांग्रेस को फिर कड़ी सजा देने का मन बना लिया है। हरियाणा के गली-गली से एक ही… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 3, 2024

On the last day of poll campaigning in the state, PM Modi exuded confidence in the BJP and said that he had travelled across the state, and the enthusiasm he saw among the people gave him confidence that they would once again give their blessings to the saffron party.

The BJP in its 10 years of government in Haryana worked relentlessly to improve people's lives and prioritized the welfare of every section of society, be it farmers, youth, women, villages, or cities, he further stated.

"We have brought Haryana out of the era of scams and riots seen during the Congress governments," Modi said. He added that the voice that is echoing everywhere in Haryana is "bhadosa dil se, Bhajpa phir se (BJP once more)."

Exhorting people to vote for the BJP, the prime minister said it is very important that they elect a government that strengthens India at a time when the entire world is looking towards the country with hope and expectations. The Congress can never strengthen the country, he said.