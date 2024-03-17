NewsIndia
SOCIAL MEDIA CONTROVERSY

Haryana Police Takes Action Against Fitness Influencers Rajat Dalal And Rajveer Shisodia Amid Controversy Over Fight

Rajat Dalal Vs Rajveer Shisodia controversy gained momentum after reports surfaced of a physical fight between the two, sparking widespread attention across social media platforms. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Priyanshu Priya|Last Updated: Mar 17, 2024, 09:11 PM IST|Source: Bureau
The Haryana Police on Saturday intervened to resolve the growing conflict between YouTube fitness influencers Rajat Dalal and Rajveer Singh Shisodia. The action came following their roles in provoking fight and employing vulgar language on social media, the Jhajjar Police shared on their social media platform on X. The controversy gained momentum after reports surfaced of a physical fight between the two, sparking widespread attention across social media platforms. 

The tension between Rajat and Rajveer heightened when Rajat publicly issued threats against Rajveer in a video circulated on social media. This disagreement, which began a few days earlier, involved both individuals exchanging heated remarks online.  

At first, it seemed that the conflict would culminate in a physical clash between the two individuals in Bahadurgarh, Haryana. However, the intended fight was allegedly cancelled, as Rajveer claimed that the Haryana Police advised him against engaging, citing stringent directives. Rajveer also accused Rajat of having connections with the police. 

Yesterday, the Haryana Police issued a cautionary warning over ‘X’, reaffirming their determination to take severe measures against individuals advocating violence, animosity, or violating legal statutes. 

Recently, YouTuber Maxtern and Big Boss OTT2 winner Elvish Yadav gained attention when they engaged in a fight that eventually drew the attention of legal authorities. Allegedly, following an assault, Maxtern lodged an FIR against Yadav, leading to Yadav being called in for interrogation by the Gurugram Police followed by him getting apprehended today. 

