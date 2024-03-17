Haryana Police Takes Action Against Fitness Influencers Rajat Dalal And Rajveer Shisodia Amid Controversy Over Fight

The Haryana Police on Saturday intervened to resolve the growing conflict between YouTube fitness influencers Rajat Dalal and Rajveer Singh Shisodia. The action came following their roles in provoking fight and employing vulgar language on social media, the Jhajjar Police shared on their social media platform on X. The controversy gained momentum after reports surfaced of a physical fight between the two, sparking widespread attention across social media platforms.

The tension between Rajat and Rajveer heightened when Rajat publicly issued threats against Rajveer in a video circulated on social media. This disagreement, which began a few days earlier, involved both individuals exchanging heated remarks online.

सोशल मीडिया पर अपशब्दों का इस्तेमाल करने वाले और लड़ाई झगड़ा भड़काने वाले दो सोशल मीडिया influencers और उनके साथियों के विरुद्ध कार्यवाही प्रारंभ हो गई है। उनमें से एक उत्तरप्रदेश का है , जिसके विषय में सारे तथ्य इकट्ठे कर एक विस्तृत पत्र संबंधित जिले को लिखा गया है । — Jhajjar Police (@jhajjarpolice) March 16, 2024

At first, it seemed that the conflict would culminate in a physical clash between the two individuals in Bahadurgarh, Haryana. However, the intended fight was allegedly cancelled, as Rajveer claimed that the Haryana Police advised him against engaging, citing stringent directives. Rajveer also accused Rajat of having connections with the police.

Yesterday, the Haryana Police issued a cautionary warning over ‘X’, reaffirming their determination to take severe measures against individuals advocating violence, animosity, or violating legal statutes.

Recently, YouTuber Maxtern and Big Boss OTT2 winner Elvish Yadav gained attention when they engaged in a fight that eventually drew the attention of legal authorities. Allegedly, following an assault, Maxtern lodged an FIR against Yadav, leading to Yadav being called in for interrogation by the Gurugram Police followed by him getting apprehended today.