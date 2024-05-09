Advertisement

HARYANA POLITICAL CRISIS

Haryana Political Crisis: Dushyant Chautala's JJP Faces Split As 4 MLAs Meet BJP's ML Khattar

Four JJP MLAs purportedly convened with former Haryana CM Khattar to address the ongoing political crisis in the state.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Surbhi Pathak|Last Updated: May 09, 2024, 08:46 PM IST|Source: Bureau
New Delhi: An internal rift has erupted in the Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) in Haryana following party leader Dushyant Chautala's call for a no-confidence motion against the Nayab Singh Saini government.

According to media reports, after Dushyant Chautala's demand for a floor test, a few JJP MLAs met the former Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar today afternoon.
Chautala on Thursday wrote to the governor, saying the Saini government no longer commands a majority and there should be an immediate floor test.

The meeting that commenced at around 2 pm on Thursday was held at the residence of Minister of State Mahipal Dhanda in Panipat, where four JJP MLAs convened for a brief half-hour meeting with Khattar.

Meanwhile, the Haryana Congress also on Thursday sent a letter to the governor's office seeking time on Friday to meet him and present a memorandum on the present political situation in the state.

Earlier this week, the BJP-led Haryana government plunged into crisis after three Independent MLAs on Tuesday withdrew their support and announced they would back the Congress. The government which has the support of two other Independents is now two short of the majority mark in the 90-member state assembly.

