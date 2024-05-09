Haryana: Three Independent MLAs had withdrawn their support to the Saini government in the state on Tuesday, reducing the Nayab Singh Saini government to a minority in the state assembly."It is evident that the BJP govt in Haryana no longer commands a majority," former Deputy Chief Minister and JJP leader Dushyant Chautala said in his letter to the governor on Wednesday.

In his letter, Chautala urged the Governor to direct appropriate authority to immediately call for a floor test. BJP's former ally Jannayak Janata Party told reporters on Wednesday that it is ready to help the Congress bring down the BJP government in Haryana, a day after three Independent MLAs withdrew support to the ruling party.

However, Chief Minister Saini asserted that his government was not in trouble. His predecessor and party colleague M L Khattar also claimed that many MLAs are in touch with the BJP and there is "nothing to worry about".

Independent MLAs Sombir Sangwan (Dadri), Randhir Singh Gollen (Pundri) and Dharampal Gonder (Nilokheri) withdrew support yo the ruling BJP in Haryana and announced that they would back the Congress.

Amidst the ongoing Haryana political crisis, Congress candidate from Rohtak Lok Sabha constituency Deepender Singh Hooda on Thursday said that after the three independent MLAs withdrew their support, the government in the state has come into a minority and should resign immediately.

Congress Slams JJP

Speaking with the reporters, Deepender Singh Hooda said, "The way three independent MLAs have withdrawn their support and supported Congress in Haryana, the government here has come into the minority. A minority government has no moral right. This government should resign immediately on moral grounds."

The Congress candidate added further, "We demand that if the government does not resign, then the Governor should take cognizance of the matter and impose President's rule in Haryana and conduct elections."

Hooda also took a jibe at the Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) and said, "The JJP should give in writing that they are not in support of BJP... They are famous as a betrayal party in the whole country..."