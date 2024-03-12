New Delhi: In a dramatic turn of events, Haryana’s Chief Minister, Manohar Lal Khattar, along with his cabinet, tendered their resignations to Governor Bandaru Dattatreya, reported by Zee News TV. This move has fueled rumors of a rift within the state’s ruling coalition, comprised of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Jannayak Janata Party (JJP), particularly over seat distribution as the Lok Sabha elections loom on the horizon. The scene at Haryana Niwas was telling, with CM Khattar and several senior MLAs arriving in Chandigarh. Upon their departure from Raj Bhavan, BJP Senior Leader Kanwar Pal Gujjar confirmed the collective resignation and its acceptance by the Governor.

BJP's Legislature Meeting On Haryana Begins

A crucial legislative meeting of the BJP is underway with attendance from all 41 BJP MLAs. Prominent figures such as Tarun Chugh, Union Minister Arjun Munda, and the party’s state in-charge Biplab Kumar Deb are also present in the meeting. Discussions with five independent MLAs and HLP’s Gopal Kanda, who back the BJP-led government, are also anticipated.

Following a discussion with CM Khattar, Independent MLA Nayan Pal Rawat expressed concerns that the BJP-JJP alliance was teetering on the edge. However, he assured that the independent MLAs supporting the Khattar government would strive to maintain its stability. Nayan Pal Rawat, representing Prithla, and Dharampal Gonder, another independent MLA, reaffirmed their unwavering support for the BJP-led administration.

Current Haryana Assembly Composition

The BJP currently holds 41 seats in the 90-member Haryana Assembly, while the JJP has 10. The coalition is further supported by six out of seven independent MLAs. The main opposition, the Congress party, has 30 MLAs, with the Indian National Lok Dal and the Haryana Lokhit Party each securing a single seat.

Gopal Kanda, the HLP MLA, speculated that the BJP-JJP alliance was nearing its end but remained confident in the BJP’s ability to secure all 10 Lok Sabha seats from Haryana independently. He hinted at further discussions with the Chief Minister to outline the next steps.

The BJP’s dominance in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, where it clinched all 10 seats, contrasts sharply with the JJP’s underperformance in partnership with AAP. With the upcoming Lok Sabha elections expected between April and May, the political landscape in Haryana remains in flux, especially after Brijendra Singh’s departure from the BJP to join Congress on March 10.

This unfolding political narrative in Haryana is one to watch closely as parties navigate the complexities of alliances and electoral strategies in the run-up to the national polls.