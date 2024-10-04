Haryana Polls 2024: On Hiring For Israel, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge Slams BJP

As Haryana gears up to vote in the Assembly elections, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Friday levelled allegations on the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government at the Centre claiming that skill development cooperation is facilitating the recruitment of about 15,000 Indian workers in Israel in the West Asia war.

Besides Kharge, senior Congress leader and Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi also lashed out at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over unemployment in Haryana, alleging that the "disease of unemployment" spread by the saffron party has put the future of the state's youth in "deep danger" and a Congress government will ensure that employment returns and every family is prosperous.

Kharge claimed that earlier youth from the country were duped by dubious agents for going to the Russia-Ukraine war, and many lost their lives too. "It speaks volumes about the joblessness induced by the anti-youth policies of the Modi Government," he said in a post on X.

"The fact that young unskilled, semi-skilled, and educated youth are willing to risk their lives and serve in war-ridden theatres, at reportedly high salaries, tells you that PM @narendramodi’s lofty claims on Jobs are nothing but Fake Retorts to hide his own failures! "Youth of Haryana who are forced to seek jobs in these conflict zones will teach a befitting lesson to the BJP, tomorrow," Kharge said in his post.

पश्चिम एशिया में युद्ध के बीच मोदी सरकार की National Skill Development Cooperation इजरायल में लगभग 15,000 भारतीय श्रमिकों की भर्ती में जुटी है।



इससे पहले कई भारतीय युवाओं को रूस-यूक्रेन युद्ध में जाने के लिए संदिग्ध एजेंटों द्वारा धोखा दिया गया था, और कई युवाओं को अपनी जान भी… October 4, 2024

"None less than Modi Government's National Skill Development Cooperation is facilitating the recruitment of about 15,000 Indian workers in Israel, amidst the war in West Asia," he alleged. The grand old party chief's comments came a day ahead of the Haryana Assembly elections, where his party is seeking to wrest power back from the BJP after a gap of ten years.

Meanwhile, on the other hand, Rahul Gandhi claimed that today Haryana has the highest unemployment in India because the BJP has broken the backbone of every system that provides employment to the youth of the state in a decade.

The former Congress chief shared a video on social media platform X pertaining to his interaction with a group of women during his recent Vijay Sankalp Yatra. Along with the video, he said in his post in Hindi on X, "The disease of unemployment spread by BJP has put the roots of Haryana, the future of the youth and the security of the state in deep danger."

"Some sisters of Haryana gave shelter during the Vijay Sankalp Yatra, fed homemade rotis with great love and also explained the complex problems of the state," Gandhi said. Today, Haryana has the highest unemployment in India, he said.

"The reason for this is - BJP has broken the backbone of every system that provides employment to the youth of the state in a decade," he alleged. The saffron party has broken the back of small businesses with flawed GST and demonetisation, Gandhi said. It has broken the spirits of youth preparing for the army with Agniveer, he said.

भाजपा की फैलाई बेरोज़गारी की बीमारी ने हरियाणा की जड़ों, युवाओं के भविष्य और प्रदेश की सुरक्षा को गहरे संकट में डाल दिया है।



हरियाणा की कुछ बहनों ने विजय संकल्प यात्रा के दौरान आश्रय दिया, बहुत प्यार से घर की रोटी खिलाई और साथ ही प्रदेश की जटिल समस्याएं समझाईं।



आज, भारत में… pic.twitter.com/A4V3EZGolB — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) October 4, 2024

The BJP has broken the courage of those doing agricultural business with black laws and broke the dreams of sportspersons by snatching their support, Gandhi further alleged. It has broken families by stopping government recruitment with 'Parivar Pehchan Patra', he said. "The result of this: Youth talent getting wasted in the grip of drugs. Disappointed youth taking the path of crime. Families getting destroyed by the journey of dangers like Dunki," he said.

The government of the grand old party coming to power in the state will provide 2 lakh permanent jobs and make Haryana drug free, he said. "I have promised the sisters of Haryana that I will stop this devastation, I will protect their children—employment will return, and every family will be prosperous," the Lok Sabha LoP asserted.

Haryana is set to go to polls on October 5. The counting of votes will take place on October 8, and the result will be declared on the same day.