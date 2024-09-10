Haryana Polls: BJP Releases 2nd List Of 21 Candidates; Fields This New Comer Against Vinesh Phogat

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday unveiled its second list of 21 candidates for the upcoming Haryana assembly polls scheduled for October 5. The list includes some prominent faces and Key assembly seats.

Krishna Gahlawat is running from Rai, Bimla Chaudhary has been fielded from Pataudi, Manish Grovar is leading the party's charge in Rohtak, while Sanjay Singh and Aizaz Khan are contesting from Nuh and Punahana, respectively.

According to the BJP's candidate list, Pawan Saini, a close aide of Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, will contest from Naraingarh, while Satpal Jamba has been nominated for Pundri, and Devendra Kaushik will represent the party in Ganaur.

Who Is Against Vinesh Phogat From Julana

Captain Yogesh Bairagi has been named the BJP candidate from Julana and will face off against Congress candidate and former wrestler Vinesh Phogat in the upcoming elections.

Bairagi, a recent entrant to politics, serves as the State Vice President of the BJP's youth wing and Co-Convenor of the party's Haryana Sports Cell, according to his Facebook profile. His profile also identifies him as a former pilot and notes his origins in Safidon, a city in Jind district, Haryana.

Earlier, the BJP unveiled its first list of 67 candidates for the 90-member Assembly, announcing Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini as the candidate for the Ladwa seat and granting tickets to several new party members

In response, at least 12 BJP leaders, including Cabinet Minister Ranjit Singh Chautala, one sitting MLA, and six former MLAs, resigned in protest over the selections.