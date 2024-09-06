Haryana Polls: Vinesh Phogat To Contest From Julana, Says Congress Leader Deepak Babaria

On Vinesh Phogat contesting the Haryana assembly elections, state Congress Chief Deepak Babaria on Friday said that she is set to contest the Julana seat.

While interacting with media today, he said, "I think it has been decided that she will contest from Julana."

Earlier on Friday, Vinesh Phogat joined the congress party after meeting Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge. Party's general secretary KC Venugopal, party leader Pawan Khera, Haryana Congress chief Udai Bhan and AICC in-charge of Haryana, Deepak Babaria were also present at the moment.

On joining the Congress party ahead of polls in Haryana, Vinesh Phogat thanked the grand old party and expressed that she is feeling proud after joining the party which stands with women.

"I thank Congress party...Kehte hain na ki bure time mein pata lagta hai ki apna kaun hai...When we were being dragged on the road, all parties except BJP were with us. I feel proud that I have joined a party which stands with women and is ready to fight from 'sadak to sansad'," she said.