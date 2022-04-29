Amid reports of thermal power plants in several North Indian states already reeling from soaring temperatures and heatwaves, there is some good news for Haryana as the electricity commission has given a nod to the state government to purchase additional electricity from other states.

Haryana will now take additional power from Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh and other sources to meet the consumption said state Power Minister Ranjeet Singh.

"We will tackle the situation within a week. 1200-1400 MW additional power would be taken from Adani. Power consumption has increased. Further, 350 MW of additional power would be taken from Chhattisgarh and 150 MW from Madhya Pradesh," the Minister told ANI.

However, it has been reported that the power commission has pulled up the Haryana government for the poor planning of the crisis and reiterated that such demands of additional supply must be made in advance in the future,

Thermal power plant closed in Haryana

Power Minister Singh further said a unit of the thermal power plant has been closed for technical issues.

"A unit of a thermal power plant had been closed. Its router had to be changed. It has to be brought from China. It could not happen during COVID due to the lockdown in China. The replacement will be completed soon," added Haryana Power Minister.

Power shortage in Delhi

Meanwhile, the Delhi government, which is also experiencing a power crisis, has expressed its concern over the possible shortage of coal in power plants that supply electricity to the national capital.

Delhi Power Minister Satyendar Jain held an emergency meeting at Delhi Secretariat in this context on Thursday and also wrote a letter to the Central Government requesting its intervention so as to provide enough coal for the power plants supplying electricity to the national capital.

Centre on power crisis

Union Minister Pralhad Joshi said on Thursday that the country`s thermal plants hold about 22 million tonnes of coal which is enough for 10 days and replenishment will be done continuously.

The minister referred to thermal plants not working to their full capacity due to the surge in prices of imported coal.

He said the power ministry has given requisite directions to the thermal power plants.

