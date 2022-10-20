Haryana puts complete ban on firecrackers; allows only green crackers this Diwali

New Delhi: Haryana Chief Minister, Manohar Lal Khattar states that there will be a complete ban on firecrackers which are not green crackers this Diwali. Proper places have been designated for the sale of these green firecrackers all over the state. He further added that even with festive vibes we need to take care of the environment. Haryana imposed a ban on firecrackers this month due to increased pollution in the state. This decision follows the orders from the Haryana State Pollution Control Board (HSPCB) and the National Green Tribunal. ML Khattar said "There will be a complete ban on normal firecrackers on Diwali, only green crackers will be allowed. We've to take care of the environment along with festive splendour. Places have been earmarked for the sale of green firecrackers across the state." The DPR Haryana also wrote the same on Twitter in Hindi

On October 10, BJP MP Manoj Tiwari petitioned the court against the AAP government's ban on fire cracker, but the court refused to issue any new orders, stating that the court had already issued a clear order. The Supreme Court has refused to lift the ban on firecrackers in Delhi ahead of the October 24 festival, citing pollution and stating that there are other ways to celebrate Diwali. Mr Tiwari's lawyer, Shashank Shekar Jha, raised the request for an urgent hearing during the lunch break today, but the court denied it again, saying, "Spend your money on sweets... Allow people to breathe fresh air." Technically, the court merged the BJP MP's petition with several others that were already pending.

(With agencies' inputs)