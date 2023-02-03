Haryana: Retired Govt Officer Falls Prey to 'Sextortion' Racket, Loses Over Rs 6 Lakh

Gurugram: A 70-year-old retired government officer was reportedly blackmailed into paying over Rs 6 lakh after being caught in a "sextortion" scam, according to police. The retired government officer from Haryana, who lives in the civil line area, claimed in a complaint filed on January 30 that he received a call that appeared to be from Youtube. The caller then threatened to upload a video of him with a girl in a compromising position if he didn't pay money.

Despite denying the accusations, the retiree transferred the demanded amount out of fear for his reputation. After being asked for more money, he went to the police.

"I denied many times but they threatened to upload that video on Youtube, Instagram, Facebook and also tag my family, relatives and friends. I was afraid and transferred Rs 6, 10,000 in a bank account given by the caller," he said as quoted by PTI.

They again demanded more money which prompted me to move to the police, he added.

Following the complaint, an FIR was registered against the unknown accused under sections 384 (extortion), 419 (cheating by impersonation) and 420 (cheating) of IPC and section 66-D of the IT act.

"We are investigating the matter and have put the numbers used by the accused on surveillance. Further probe is underway," said Sub Inspector Amit Kumar, Station House Officer (SHO) of the cyber crime police station, west.

(With PTI inputs)