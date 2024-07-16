Haryana Shocker! Foreign Patient Sexually Assaulted By Nurse In Gurgaon Hospital, Police Arrests Suspect

New Delhi: The foreign national was allegedly sexually assaulted by a nursing attendant at Artemis Hospital in Gurgaon on Sunday, police said. The officials also informed that the accused has been arrested.

The incident occurred in the early hours on Sunday following the woman's surgical procedure at Artemis Hospital.

The accused, identified as Thakur Singh, 25-year-old from Tijara, Rajasthan. He had been employed as a nursing attendant at the hospital for more than a year, DCP East Mayank Gupta said, Indian Express reported.

On the other hand, ACP East Rishikant informed that the woman had come for treatment with her daughter a day earlier and had undergone surgery there. Later, she was shifted to the ward.

"When her diaper was being changed, the attendant touched her inappropriately. She thought it was a mistake and did not tell anyone. But when he repeated it three-four times the same day, she informed her daughter who called the police. The daughter lodged a complaint on Sunday and he was arrested,” ACP (East) Rishikant said, Indian Express reported.

The police has registered an FIR under BNS section 64(2)(e) at sector 50.

The police stated that the man has been sent to judicial custody.

According to Indian Express, the hospital stated in its statement that Artemis Hospital always prioritises the safety of its patients. The statement added they will not leave any stone unturned to ensure that all parties involved are treated with fairness and that a thorough and impartial investigation is conducted so that truth and justice prevail.

The statement also informed that the person is temporarily off duty till investigation.