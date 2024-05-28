Advertisement
SONIPAT FIRE

Sonipat Fire Incident: 5 Critical, 45 Injured In Massive Rubber Factory Blaze

A fire broke out at a rubber belt manufacturing factory in Sonipat's Rai Industrial Area on Tuesday. Multiple burn injuries have been reported. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Shivam Kumar Mishra|Last Updated: May 28, 2024, 09:47 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Sonipat Fire Incident: 5 Critical, 45 Injured In Massive Rubber Factory Blaze

A major fire broke out at a rubber belt-making factory in Rai industrical area of Haryana's Sonipat district on Tuesday, injuring 40-45 people. Five people with serious burn injuries were transported to nearby hospitals after the fire broke out in the district's Rai industrial area in the evening, news agency PTI quoted officials as saying. "40-45 people, the majority of whom are workers, have been injured. The factory manufactures rubber belts," Rai SHO Umesh Kumar said. 

Firefighting operations are underway and fire department personnel and police officials are present at the spot. The exact cause of the fire is being investigated. It is being ascertained if any boiler burst on the premises, he said while speaking to PTI. More details awaited. 

This is a developing story.

