Board of School Education Haryana

Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test: Check when to apply and other details here

Check all the details of the Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test (HTET) which is conducted by the Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH).

Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test: Check when to apply and other details here
Representational Image

Chandigarh: The Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH) has announced that applications for the Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test (HTET) will be available from Monday (November 16) at 4 pm.

The last date for filling the form is December 4. The test will be conducted on January 2 and 3, 2021. 

Candidates will be able to download the HTET admit card soon after the completion of the registration process.

"After depositing the online application and examination fee, the candidate should be sure to take a print of the confirmation page," an official spokesperson was quoted in a statement. 

Corrections in the candidate`s name, father`s name, mother`s name, and other details could be changed from December 5 to December 8. 

No change will be allowed in the level, caste category and `physically challenged` option. 

Applications received by fax, e-mail, letter etc. through other means will not be entertained. Applications will be cancelled for candidates who apply for more than one level.

Board of School Education HaryanaHaryana Teacher Eligibility Test
Bihar election: Tarkishore Prasad, Renu Devi could likely be made deputy CMs
