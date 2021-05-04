Has Centre placed any fresh order for COVID-19 vaccines or not? Know the truth here

New Delhi: The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) on Monday (May 3, 2021) refuted the media reports that said the Centre has not placed any fresh order for COVID-19 vaccines.

Some news reports had claimed that the last order placed with the two coronavirus vaccine makers (100 million doses with Serum Institute of India and 20 million doses with Bharat Biotech) was in March 2021.

"These media reports are completely incorrect, and are not based on facts," the Centre said in a press statement.

"It is clarified that 100% advance of Rs 1732.50 cr (after TDS Rs 1699.50 cr) was released to Serum Institute of India (SII) on 28.04.2021 for 11 crore doses of Covishield vaccine during May, June and July, and was received by them on 28.04.2021," they stated.

The MoHFW added, "As on date, against the last order of 10 crore doses for supplies of Covishield vaccine, 8.744 crore doses have been delivered till 03.05.2021."

They said that additionally, a 100% advance of Rs 787.50 cr (after TDS Rs. 772.50 cr) was released on April 28, 2021, to Bharat Biotech for five crore Covaxin doses during May, June and July, and was received by them on April 28 only.

"As on date against the last order of 2 crore doses for supplies of Covaxin vaccine, 0.8813 crore doses have been delivered till 03.05.2021," the Central government said.

"Hence to say that fresh orders have not been placed by the Government of India is not correct," the statement said.

This is to be noted that as of May 2, 2021, the Centre has provided more than 16.54 crore coronavirus vaccine doses to States and UTs Free of Cost.

Meanwhile, over 2.15 lakh beneficiaries of the age group 18-44 years received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine on Monday across 12 states and UTs. The total vaccination across the country has now crossed more than the 15.88 crore mark.



