'Has even your dog at home died for country': Kharge slams BJP amid India-China border row

New Delhi: Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday (December 19, 2022) said that his party stood for the country, helped attain Independence and its leaders gave supreme sacrifices, while the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) members "did not even lose a dog" for the nation. Speaking at a rally in Rajasthan's Alwar on the sidelines of the Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Yatra, he said that the Narendra Modi-led government "talks like a lion but acts like a mouse" as it is not taking on China for indulging in incursions along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) and is running away from a debate on the issue in Parliament.

The Modi government claims that they are very strong, it pats itself on the back claiming no one can look into its eyes, but disputes and clashes are rising at the border, Kharge said.

"After 20 of our soldiers were martyred at the border in Galwan, Modi Ji met the Chinese president (Xi Jinping) 18 times. They held meetings and even enjoyed swings. After all this, why is this happening at the border with China?" he said.

"They (BJP government) talk like a lion outwardly, but if you see they act like a mouse. We want that the issue be discussed and give notices, but they are still not ready for a discussion in Parliament," the new Congress chief added.

"Defence Minister Rajnath Singh came and gave a one-page statement and left. But we needed a discussion on what is happening with China, what the government is doing and what is the state of our border and soldiers," he said in reference to the recent clash between the Indian and Chinese soldiers in Arunachal Pradesh's Tawang sector.

Kharge also said that we are with the country for national security, and we will all together protect the country.

"But why are you hiding and running away from a discussion over China," he stated, adding that the Congress is only seeking information on what is happening.

Modi govt talks 'loudly', but is only 'destroying' democracy

Continuing his attack, Mallikarjun Kharge said that the Modi government talks "loudly", but is only "destroying" democracy.

"Every day the rights of the autonomous bodies are being taken away. ED, CBI, and CVC are trying to scare everyone by misusing their powers. They are also trying to scare the Congress people, but we will never be scared," he alleged.

The Congress got the country Independence, and several of our leaders, including Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi, gave sacrifices, Kharge said.

"Has even your dog at home died for the country? Still, they claim to be patriots, and if we say something we are termed as deshdrohi (anti-nationals)," he added.

Congress will win 2024 Lok Sabha elections

Mallikarjun Kharge also exuded confidence that the Congress would win the 2024 general (Lok Sabha) elections, citing the affection the Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Yatra is getting.

Kharge also accused the BJP of dividing the people of the country on lines of religion, caste, and region and alleged that it is ending democracy and the autonomy of constitutional institutions.

That is why Rahul Gandhi is holding the Bharat Jodo Yatra and is trying to unite everyone, he claimed.

Kharge was addressing the rally in the presence of Rahul Gandhi, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, Sachin Pilot, and other Congress leaders.

(With agency inputs)