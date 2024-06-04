Hyderabad: AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi on Tuesday said the BJP's performance below its expectations in the Lok Sabha polls was the outcome of the saffron party's hate politics during the last 10 years and the false promises it allegedly made to the people.

Owaisi, who won the Hyderabad Lok Sabha constituency for a fifth consecutive term, said he will extend support, if necessary, in the event of Narendra Modi not becoming the prime minister for the third term.

"We have publicly taken a stand that we will stop BJP," he told reporters here.

Owaisi felt that the BJP may not get the magic number of 272 on its own though the counting of votes was still underway.

According to the latest Election Commission data, the BJP is winning 240 seats.

He claimed that the people were fed up with the BJP's politics of hatred and the youth were disappointed with unemployment in the country and that the farmers were also upset. Those who love the Constitution felt that Modi's call for '400 paar' (more than 400 LS seats) was brought forward to "finish" the Constitution, he maintained.

"The verdict has come, and if Modi ji forms the government now, then he has to come to the Parliament with the support of allies. It will be a good scene to watch," he said and added that Modi should introspect on the results.

Owaisi congratulated Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on the Congress winning eight of 17 seats in the state.

Claiming that BRS people openly supported BJP in LS constituencies in the state, he said it was a wrong political strategy of the regional party.

Asked if he would go with the INDIA bloc, he said his party is not a part of the alliance. "If such a situation arises where a non-BJP, non-NDA person comes forward to become prime minister, then we will definitely support. But, we don't know whether such a scenario will arise or not."

Owaisi thanked the voters, including women, youth and senior citizens, for making him win from Hyderabad constituency.

Owaisi defeated BJP's K Madhavi Latha by a margin of over 3.38 lakh votes.