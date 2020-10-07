One rape happens every 16 minutes in India; Uttar Pradesh tops list in crimes against women: NCRB report

Amid the cases of crime reported against women across the country in the last few weeks, the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) report has revealed that there is no such state in India where women and girls are safe. In comparison to 2018, crimes against women have increased significantly in 2019. In 2019, an average of 88 rape cases have been reported in India every day.

The NCRB ‘Crime in India’ 2019 report showed how common crimes against women witnessed a steep rise across the country. A total of 4,05,861 cases of crime against women were registered during 2019, showing an increase of 7.3 per cent over 2018. It is shocking that every day 14 girls are also targetted every day. These statistics highlight how incidents of female crime are increasing in India.

As per the horrifying statistics, every 16 minutes, a woman is raped somewhere in India, and every four minutes woman experiences cruelty at the hands of her in-laws. In 2019, the country had recorded 88 rape cases every day. Of the total 32,033 reported rape cases in the year, 11% were from the Dalit community.

“The majority of cases under crime against women under IPC were registered under ‘Cruelty by Husband or His Relatives’ (30.9%) followed by ‘Assault on Women with Intent to Outrage her Modesty’ (21.8%), ‘Kidnapping & Abduction of Women’ (17.9%) and ‘Rape’ (7.9%). The crime rate registered per lakh women population is 62.4 in 2019 in comparison with 58.8 in 2018”, the data shared by NCRB showed.

At the same time, in Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan, the maximum number of cases of atrocities against women have been registered. In 2019, 5,997 rape cases have been registered in Rajasthan, in which 1313 were minor girls and UP had 3,065 cases. At the same time, according to Rajasthan Police, 3498 cases have been registered till August in 2020. These figures show how women are not safe in Rajasthan.

DGP Bhupendra Singh says that strict action is being taken by registering an urgent case regarding the crime of women. In fact, cases of increasing crime against women are worrying all over the country, at the same time many stringent laws were also made to stop female crime. But they were not put on the ground. Many such heinous crimes have occurred, in which cases the culprits are still in jail. But he was not hanged.

The country also recorded a decline of 0.7 per cent in cases of kidnapping and abduction in 2019 over the previous year, even as women and girls were victims in 78.6 per cent of the overall cases. A total of 1,05,037 such cases with 1,08,025 victims were registered in 2019, down from 1,05,734 cases in 2018, the data showed.

Many such incidents have happened, including Nirbhaya, Hathras, Hyderabad, which shook the entire country. But there are very few cases where quick action was taken and criminals hanged. There is a need to have a strict law in India so that whenever such a heinous crime occurs, in such cases, the guilty should be sentenced to death by hanging in just a few days.